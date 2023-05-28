New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi Says 'Naya Sansad' to Herald Rise of Developed India, Will Inspire World

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 23:59 IST
New Delhi, India
The new Parliament building is a reflection of new India’s aspirations, PM Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that it will pave the way for empowering the poor and marginalised and herald the rise of a “developed India” that will inspire the progress of other nations. Read More
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was not happy to see the inauguration of the new Parliament building. “I saw the event in the morning. I am happy I didn’t go there. I am worried after seeing whatever happened there. Are we taking the country backwards? Was this event for limited people only?" Pawar told ANI. He said whatever happened was the exact opposite of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s concept of society. “What is happening there is exactly the reverse of what Pt Nehru, who had a concept to make a society based on modern science. It’s the government’s responsibility to invite President and Vice president. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was present, but Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the head of Rajya Sabha, wasn’t there. Therefore the whole event looks like it was for a limited people…" he was quoted as saying.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor differed from his party’s stand on the issue of ‘Sengol’ and said everyone should “embrace this symbol from the past to affirm the values of the present". According to a report published by news agency ANI, Tharoor affirmed the central government’s argument that ‘Sengol’ reflects a continuity of tradition, but he also called the argument of the opposition “righteous" that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people. He tweeted: “My own view on the Sengol controversy is that both sides have good arguments. The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a continuity of tradition by embodying sanctified sovereignty and the rule of dharma. The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people and that sovereignty abides in the people of India as represented in their Parliament. It is not a kingly privilege handed down by divine right."
He added: “The two positions are reconcilable if one simply drops the debatable red herring about the sceptre having been handed to Nehru by Mountbatten to symbolise the transfer of power, a story for which there is no proof. Instead, we should simply say that the sengol, sceptre is a traditional symbol of power and authority, and by placing it in the Lok Sabha, India is affirming that sovereignty resides there and not with any monarch."
Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi told ANI that the Congress could not tolerate good things happening in the country and slammed the party for spreading lies about ‘Sengol’. “The Congress cannot tolerate good things happening in the country, they are lying about ‘Sengol’. Parliament is a temple of democracy, and people will give them a befitting reply for the way they (RJD) are using expletives for the new Parliament," he said, hitting out at Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party for the “coffin" remark about the new Parliament building.
Union home minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it is the starting point of the country’s journey towards excellence in every field. “PM @narendramodi Ji dedicated the new Parliament to the nation. The edifice is not only the place where people’s aspirations will bloom to fruition but is also the marker of the beginning of India’s journey towards excellence in every field in the Amrit Kaal," Shah tweeted with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride. The home minister said the ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building by Modi bridges India’s cultural heritage with its present. “It will continue to remind future generations of Indians about the significance of the virtue of righteousness in our rich culture," he said. PTI
Even before PM Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha hall in the new Parliament building, the chamber reverberated with the claps and chants of “Modi, Modi" by ruling NDA members as massive screens installed inside showed his arrival at the entrance. As the prime minister stepped into the hall, the adulation grew louder with occasional slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai" and “Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai". The applause continued till Modi, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, reached the dais and the ceremony formally began. PTI
The Congress launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi saying a “self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures" opened the new complex. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Parliament is the voice of the people but the PM is treating the inauguration of the new building like a “coronation". “Parliament is the voice of the people! The prime minister is treating the inauguration of the Parliament House as (a) coronation," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, said, “On this dayth: Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883." Ramesh also said it is on the same day that President Droupadi Murmu — the first woman from the tribal community to become president — is not allowed to perform her constitutional duties and inaugurate the new Parliament building. “A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the new Parliament building in 2023," he said. PTI
A mural in the new Parliament building depicting the influence of ancient Indian thought in its immediate neighbourhood went viral on social media with many claiming it represents the resolve for an ‘Akhand Bharat’, described as a “cultural concept" by the RSS. The mural marks important kingdoms and cities of the past, and shows the influence of ancient India in the then Taxila, in present-day Pakistan. “The resolve is clear – Akhand Bharat," parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Twitter. The BJP’s Karnataka unit shared photographs of the artworks inside the new Parliament House, including the murals of ancient India, Chanakya, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar and the cultural diversity of the country. “It is a symbol of the vitality of our proud great civilisation," the Karnataka BJP said on its Twitter handle.
A number of Twitter users welcomed the depiction of ‘Akhand Bharat’ and wondered whether it was the reason for the Opposition boycott of the function. “Our idea was to depict the influence of Indian thought during the ancient ages. It extended from the present day Afghanistan in the northwestern region to south-eastern Asia," said Adwaita Gadanayak, director general, National Gallery of Modern Art. Gadanayak was involved in the selection of artworks displayed in the new building.
According to the RSS, the Akhand Bharat concept refers to the undivided India whose geographical expanse was very wide in ancient times — present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand. But the RSS now maintains that the Akhand Bharat concept, in the present times, should be seen in the cultural context and not political given the partition of India on religious lines at the time of Independence. PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati congratulated the Centre for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it should be used in the interest of the country. “Congratulations to the Centre on the inauguration of the new Parliament House today. It would be appropriate that this new building should be used in the interest of the country and its people as per the humanitarian thoughts of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the noble intention of the holy Constitution made by him," she tweeted in Hindi. The former CM of UP, who had received an invitation, could not make it to the ceremony citing other commitments. Earlier, Mayawati had called the opposition parties’ boycott “unfair" and welcomed the opening. PTI
Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh called the inauguration of the new Parliament building a historic and unforgettable moment, asserting the building was not merely a structure of brick and mortar, but a means of fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. Welcoming those present at the new Parliament House, which he said was a “shraddha sthal" (place of worship) of Indian democracy, Harivansh expressed his hope that the new house will be privy to several landmark decisions.
“This new building is a perfect example of ‘Vastukala’ in which one gets a glimpse of cultural heritage and diversity. It is also a mix of beauty and technology as per the needs of Parliament," he said, adding, “today is an important milestone in the glorious democratic journey. In the next 25 years when we celebrate the centenary of our independence, this new Parliament House will prove as a source of inspiration for public representatives in the Amrit Kaal." PTI
The RJD likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin, drawing a sharp response from the BJP which said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Hitting out at the RJD for the tweet, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi said nothing could be cheaper and shameful than this.
“They have tweeted two pictures, one of the new parliament and the other of a coffin. The picture of the new parliament shows the future of India. Picture of the coffin shows the future of the RJD," he added. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that the RJD has hurt the sentiments of 140 crore people of the country by the comparison. “It is unfortunate and condemnable. It reflects their mental bankruptcy."
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the RJD’s tweet “disgusting", while another spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the coffin belongs to the RJD and Parliament to the country. Senior BJP leader and former president of the saffron party’s Bihar unit Sanjay Jaiswal, in a video statement, said the RJD’s tweet was highly “condemnable and totally uncalled for". Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “It’s most condemnable that RJD had compared the new Parliament House with a coffin. The politics of the Grand Alliance led by the Congress and the politics of RJD and JD(U) will be buried in the same coffin." He also alleged that the Congress and all its allies, especially the RJD-JD(U) combine, are “insulting democracy and democratic historical heritage". PTI
The NCP said BJP leaders in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Earlier in the day, the actor posted a tweet with a video of his voiceover expressing happiness over the inauguration. Reacting to Khan’s comment, the NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, “Now that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see @BJP4Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in front of him and not calling for a ban on his films." PTI
PM Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building was akin to “I only love myself day", TMC MP Derek O’Brien said on Sunday and accused the government of mocking and insulting the House in the last nine years. The TMC was among the first parties to announce that it was staying away from the inauguration. “Now that PM Modi is done with his ‘I Only Love Myself Day’, let us remind him of how he and his government have mocked and insulted Parliament in the last nine years," O’Brien said in a tweet. He alleged that the PM has answered zero questions in Parliament and just one out of 10 bills was scrutinised by parliamentary committees, down from the earlier seven out of 10 bills. He said the number of ordinances promulgated by the Centre has more than doubled compared to earlier. PTI
The ambitious redevelopment project of the nation’s power corridor, Central Vista, which includes the new Parliament building inaugurated on Sunday, faced several legal challenges in the last few years. The project was announced in September 2019 and PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on December 10, 2020. All the controversies or disputes related to the project have been invariably landing in the Delhi HC and the SC, the latest being a PIL by a lawyer seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu. Two days before the inauguration, a vacation bench of the top court junked the PIL filed by Tamil Nadu-based lawyer Jaya Sukin. PTI
“This is what Congress thinks about a PM from poor chaiwala background and OBC community. Parivar always think people of India belong at or under their feet," tweets BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla slamming Congress for its dig at PM Modi.
he Left parties on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing the inauguration of the new parliament building by him with the coronation of a monarch and relegating the people of the country to “subjects (‘praja’)". Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building here on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed “Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Modi prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand. Around 20 opposition parties decided to boycott the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.
In a series of tweets, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the inauguration ceremony was held amid “loud propaganda" with the declaration of a “new India". “This declaration of a ‘New India’ comes in the absence of the President of India, Vice President of India and opposition parties! India = Nation and Citizen; New India = Raja and Praja."
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery. In his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he also hoped that it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.
His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India’s progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning.
“More than just a building, the new Parliament encompasses the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India’s unwavering determination," Modi said in his 1st address at the new parliament building.
The prime minister said the revered Sengol has also been installed in the new Parliament building on this historic day.
“In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra path (path of the nation)," PM Modi said. The prime minister said India’s democracy was its inspiration, the Constitution its resolve and Parliament was the best representative of this inspiration and resolution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the new Parliament building was a reflection of the aspirations of New India and a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation.
Addressing a function to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Modi said as India surges ahead, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress.
“The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country.
In her message at the inauguration, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country’s history.
“Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," she said in her message. Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.
Modi inaugurated the new building this morning at a grand ceremony, which included a havan, a multi-faith prayer ceremony and the installation of the Sengol in a special enclosure in the Lok Sabha chamber. He later addressed a gathering of MPs and distinguished guests in the newly built Lok Sabha chamber that saw attendance from about 25 parties. About 20 opposition parties boycotted the event, accusing the PM of “sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu.
The new Parliament complex will witness realisation of the ‘developed India’ pledge and will inspire other nations as well, Modi said. Soon after he arrived in Lok Sabha amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, the messages by President Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar were read out, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh also addressed the gathering.
In his speech, Modi said as India develops, the world progresses. He asserted that this new Parliament building will give a call for the development of the world as well. He also talked about the Sengol, saying it was a symbol of power transfer from the British and had now been given the respect it deserves. “In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya Path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra Path (path of the nation),” Modi said. The prime minister asserted that India is not only a democratic nation but is also the mother of democracy.
“Our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution our resolve. Parliament is the best representative of this inspiration and resolution,” he said, adding that the new building was a perfect example of the coexistence of the old and new. In his remarks, Modi also pointed out that the construction of the building gave employment to 60,000 workers and a digital gallery dedicated to them has also been built in the complex. The building has been completed in about two-and-a-half years at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.
Every decision taken in this Parliament will decide the fate of all sections of society and laws made here will help remove poverty and empower the poor and the marginalised sections of society, he said. “Every decision taken here will lay the foundation of India’s glorious future… the way to empower the poor, Dalits, backwards, tribals, divyangs and other marginalised section goes through here,” he said, adding “each brick and wall of this Parliament building should be dedicated to the welfare of the poor”.
He said the new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). “It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” Modi said. The event was attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, CMs YS Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, parliamentarians and people from different walks of life. Earlier, dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math, the PM performed “Ganapati Homam” to invoke divine blessings. He prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.
Modi then carried the Sengol in a procession amid tunes of nadaswaram and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber. “As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress,” the PM tweeted.
He felicitated with shawls and souvenirs some of the workers for their key role in the construction of the new Parliament building.
(With PTI inputs)