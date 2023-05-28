Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderJammu Bus AccidentWrestlers' ProtestVande BharatDelhi Murder Accused Sahil
New Parliament Building Starting Point of India's Journey Towards Excellence: Amit Shah

The home minister said the 'Sengol' (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building by Modi bridges India's cultural heritage with its present

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 20:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Manipur was rocked by violent clashes between the tribals and the majority Meiei community after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community on May 3. (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the people of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it is the starting point of the country’s journey towards excellence in every field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here Sunday morning and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams, and nurturing them into reality.

“PM @narendramodi Ji dedicated the new Parliament to the nation. The edifice is not only the place where people’s aspirations will bloom to fruition but is also the marker of the beginning of India’s journey towards excellence in every field in the Amrit Kaal," Shah tweeted with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride.

The home minister said the ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building by Modi bridges India’s cultural heritage with its present.

“It will continue to remind future generations of Indians about the significance of the virtue of righteousness in our rich culture," he said.

Congratulating every citizen of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Shah paid tributes to the ‘Shram Yogis’, or workers, who toiled to make the nation’s dream of a new Parliament building come true in record time.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

May 28, 2023
May 28, 2023
