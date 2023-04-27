New Residential Flats Inaugurated for Kashmiri Pandits Employed Under PM Package | Why This is Important

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential flats at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian districts, to ensure the safety and security of migrant Kashmiri Pandits employed under the Prime Minister Development Package. Several employees under this scheme said the move was a big relief for them.

The administration had to speed up the construction of these flats after terrorists started targeting Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley last year. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said this was a testimony of the commitment to creating adequate facilities for a future of prosperity and dignity of these employees.

At the inauguration event, Sinha said the administration was sensitive to the issues faced by Kashmiri migrant families. “We understand their pain and are working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodation on priority. The administration has taken various initiatives to expedite the process," he said.

Advertisement

“Those with vested interests spoiled generations, separated your brothers from you. Come forward and say what happened was wrong and now we won’t let it happen to anyone," Sinha added.

The administration was criticised and under pressure after many of these PM package employees were killed by terrorists. There were massive protests after 35-year-old Rahul Bhat was gunned down inside his office in Budgam. Hindu employees demanded that they be moved to Jammu.

“We were living in fabricated houses and did not have permanent flats. Now, these flats will not just ensure safety but also better living," said Rakesh Pandita, who was at the inauguration event.

There were increased calls for these transit facilities after Bhat’s killing while many others demanded transfers outside the Valley, which was rejected by the administration. At least 2,000 more flats are being constructed, which are scheduled to be completed by December.

Advertisement

The PM package was started during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure in 2008; a Rs 1600-crore package was announced under which Kashmiri Pandit youths will be employed in Kashmir and be resettled. The package was seen as a major boost to rehabilitate Pandits, who were displaced after armed terrorism broke out in Kashmir. After the abrogation of J&K’s special status, terror outfits specifically started targeting Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Many employees who returned to the Valley lived in rented accommodation and Bhat’s killing was a spark, following which they took to the streets and protested for months and held meetings with the administration. “We feel insecure in rented accommodation, at least we won’t be scared inside these flats as CRPF will be guarding us," a woman employee said, asking not to be named. She was also part of the protests and marches in Srinagar and Budgam last year.

Advertisement

Official figures show that 29 civilians were killed in 2022, including three local Pandits, three Hindus and eight non-local labourers. “Though we don’t know if we are safe outside, this is still some relief," the woman told News18 in Baramulla.

Read all the Latest India News here