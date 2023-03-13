New Twists in TSPSC Website Hacking Case as Probe Reveals Honeytrap by Govt Teacher, Rs 10L Cash for Leak

Officials investigating the sensational hacking of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) have found a new twist in the case. According to sleuths, they came to know that an employee working in the commission has committed the crime after falling into the honey trap laid by a woman. The honey trap led him to leak the question papers meant to fill up the vacancies in two government departments and he hacked the website accordingly.

It is learnt that another employee working in the Commission helped the accused in committing the sensational crime. The woman who laid the honey trap on the TSPSC employee has done the same to do a favour to her friend and she also sold out the question papers to as many as 13 persons including her friend by collecting Rs one lakh from each of the persons.

Later, she took Rs 4 lakh from the collected amount and shared the remaining Rs 10 lakh with the two TSPSC employees. Based on the information given by the main accused, the police have taken the other seven accused in the case into their custody and gathered information related to the case. The examinations scheduled on March 12, 15 and 16 were postponed after the Commission officials lodged a complaint with the Begum Bazar Police once they noticed the website was hacked.

The Begum Bazar police personnel, along with Taskforce and Cyber Crime sleuths, has visited the Commission’s office and gathered evidence. They identified Praveen, who has been working at one of the higher officials in the TSPSC, as the main accused in the case after assessing various IP addresses and taking him into their custody. Based on the information given by Praveen during interrogation, the sleuths arrested as many as seven accused from different locations. They also suspect another employee in the TSPSC who has been extending technical support to the Commission.

Meanwhile, TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy has decided to conduct a special meeting with cyber security professionals in order to make the maintenance of the website and computer system of the Commission fool-proof.

According to reliable sources in the Commission, the accountability, transparency and integrity of the TSPSC, which takes the responsibility of filling up the vacancies in various Government departments in the state, become doubtful among the lakhs of job aspirants in the state after the hacking of the Commission’s website came into light. Meanwhile, DYFI district secretary Javid has demanded the state government take stern action against the accused in the website hacking case.

