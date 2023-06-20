Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for the much-awaited state visit to the United States of America.

The Prime Minister will be staying at Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue which is around 10-12 minutes away from Central Park. PM Modi had earlier stayed at this hotel during his New York visits in 2019 and 2014.

Room Rates Start From Rs 48,000 to Rs 12 Lakh Per Night

The five-star hotel has 733 guest rooms and suites. It also offers accommodations in its towers and royal suites collection. The rates at one of New York City’s iconic hotels start from around Rs 48,000 per night for a king-size bed.

The prices move to a higher range with more facilities and space inside rooms and go up to around Rs 12.15 lakh per night for its luxurious Towers Penthouse Suite, according to the hotel’s website.

Biden to Host PM Modi on June 22

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden. The prime minister said he will also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries.

Noting that the US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties, Modi said that during his visit, he will address a joint session of the US Congress at the invitation of the Congressional leadership.

“Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies," he said.

“I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," Modi said.

Modi will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.

“We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he said.