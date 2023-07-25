Newborn Baby Dies After Wild Cat Drops Him from Roof in UP's Budaun

A newborn baby sleeping next to his mother died when the he was picked up by a wild cat and dropped from the roof of their house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in a village under Usawan Police Station area here, they said.

The wild cat carried the infant, who was not more than 15 days old, in its mouth before dropping it when the father chased it, police said.

According to police, the mother Asma gave birth to twins — a girl child Alshifa and a boy Rihan — fifteen days back in Gautra Patti Bhauni village.

Advertisement

Asma’s husband Hasan told the police that ever since the twins were born, a cat was seen in the house everyday, but the alert family members used to chase it away.