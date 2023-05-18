Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Newborn Found Abandoned in Kerala

After being informed by people, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the one-day-old child to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 13:11 IST

Pathanamthitta, India

A probe is underway to ascertain who dumped the baby in the isolated area and efforts are on to trace its parents. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
A newborn child was found abandoned in an uninhabited property in Thiruvalla in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Thursday morning, police said.

After hearing its cries, locals conducted a search in the unoccupied property owned by Georgekutty and came across the hapless child there in the morning.

After being informed by people, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the one-day-old child to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable now.

“The baby is hospitalised and there is no issue with his health as of now," a police officer told PTI.

A probe is underway to ascertain who dumped the baby in the isolated area and efforts are on to trace its parents, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 18, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated: May 18, 2023, 13:11 IST
