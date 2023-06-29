Newly Constructed Variav Bridge in Surat Develops Cracks

Cracks have emerged on the newly constructed Ved-Variav bridge on Tapi River in Surat, barely 40 days after its virtual inauguration by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The bridge inaugurated on May 17 was built at a cost of Rs 118 crore. It connects Variyav and Ved villages in Surat and serves over eight lakh people in the area. The bridge spans 1.5 kms and has four lanes.

Upon the discovery of cracks on the approach road towards Variyav, Dharmesh Bhanderi, an AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition (LoP) at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with other officials, inspected the site. SMC authorities believe that water accumulation in the approach area may have contributed to the damage.

The SMC’s bridge cell department has initiated immediate repair work on the damaged section of the bridge. The employees have been working to rectify the damage and restore smooth vehicular traffic across the Tapi River.

Advertisement

The SMC authorities have taken prompt action to address the concerns surrounding the structural integrity of the bridge. With thorough inspections and assessments underway, the repair process aims to ensure the bridge’s resilience.