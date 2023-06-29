Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Newly Constructed Variav Bridge in Surat Develops Cracks

IANS

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 14:58 IST

Surat, India

SMC's bridge cell department has initiated immediate repair work on the damaged section of the bridge. (IANS photo)
Cracks have emerged on the newly constructed Ved-Variav bridge on Tapi River in Surat, barely 40 days after its virtual inauguration by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The bridge inaugurated on May 17 was built at a cost of Rs 118 crore. It connects Variyav and Ved villages in Surat and serves over eight lakh people in the area. The bridge spans 1.5 kms and has four lanes.

Upon the discovery of cracks on the approach road towards Variyav, Dharmesh Bhanderi, an AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition (LoP) at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with other officials, inspected the site. SMC authorities believe that water accumulation in the approach area may have contributed to the damage.

The SMC’s bridge cell department has initiated immediate repair work on the damaged section of the bridge. The employees have been working to rectify the damage and restore smooth vehicular traffic across the Tapi River.

The SMC authorities have taken prompt action to address the concerns surrounding the structural integrity of the bridge. With thorough inspections and assessments underway, the repair process aims to ensure the bridge’s resilience.

    • Bhanderi has demanded a probe by a retired High Court judge. He further alleged corruption in the bridge construction process, citing the appearance of cracks during the first spell of rainfall. Bhanderi claimed that contracts were awarded to contractors and builders close to BJP leaders in the city.

    AAP Gujarat President, Isudan Gadhvi, alleged corruption by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called for a detailed investigation into the recent cases of bridge damage across the state. Gadhvi also referred to the tragic collapse of the Morbi bridge last year, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate probe.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 14:58 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 14:58 IST
