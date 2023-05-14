Newly Elected Cong MLAs Authorise Party Chief Kharge to Pick Karnataka CM

Newly elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka on Sunday authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next chief minister.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which met at a private hotel in Bengaluru Sunday evening, passed a unanimous resolution authorising the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president to pick its leader, who will be the next chief minister.

The CLP meeting was attended by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and three central observers.

Before the meeting, Venugopal and the central observers held a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar — the two front-runners for the chief minister’s post.

“The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that the AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party," according to a one-line resolution passed at the CLP meeting. Siddaramaiah moved the resolution.

With the ball now in Kharge’s court, lobbying for the top post is set to shift to Delhi with both the contenders expected to arrive in the national capital on Monday to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.

After the CLP meeting, Randeep Surjewala, AICC in charge for Karnataka, said, “The MLAs will meet the central observers after dinner tonight and their decision will be conveyed to the party president for deciding to appoint a new CLP leader." Venugopal said, “This process of taking the opinion of all MLAs will be completed tonight itself." The Congress scored a thumping win in the May 10 Assembly polls as it secured 135 seats out of 224, while the BJP bagged only 66.

After the results were declared on Saturday, Congress president Kharge deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

The legislature party passed another resolution, moved by Shivakumar, promising to implement the five promises made to the people of Karnataka.

The resolution stated the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka “wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude towards the 6.5 crores Kannadigas for reposing their faith in us and giving a decisive mandate to the Congress Party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections." “This is indeed a victory of every Kannadiga, a victory of swabhimana of Karnataka and a victory of progress and harmony to rebuild ‘Brand Karnataka’," it said.

“…Karnataka has once again shone a new light on democracy and protecting the Constitution, which is under attack from the forces of hate and divisiveness, both from inside and outside the State," the resolution stated.

The Congress Legislature Party also expressed its appreciation and thanks to Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state leaders for their efforts.

The resolution stated, “It is no coincidence that the Congress campaign in its true earnestness began way back in September-October 2022 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra when Rahul Gandhi walked nearly 600 kilometres for 21 days through the length and breadth of Karnataka, which immensely energised the cadre to take on the misgovernance, corruption and maladministration of the ruling BJP government." “The Congress Legislature Party resolves to work determinedly and unitedly to give a responsible, accountable, transparent government to our brothers and sisters of Karnataka. Serving the 6.5 crore Kannadigas will be our sole motto and guiding light," the resolution read.

The CLP said it shall ensure social justice and economic equality remain at the core of its government’s policies and will fulfil the five “guarantees".

These are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to woman heads of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL households (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youths and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

“We are duty bound to protect and preserve Kannada culture, language and rich traditions. We will reclaim Karnataka as Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota once again and will make Karnataka truly the number one state in India in terms of peace, progress and prosperity," the resolution read.