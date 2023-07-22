Newly-married Woman Found Dead in Hazaribag, Family Alleges Murder by In-laws Over Dowry

A newly-married woman was found dead in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district with her family alleging that her in-laws killed her for dowry, police said on Saturday said.

The body of the 18-year-old woman, who got married on June 13, was found in the bathroom of her house in Katkamdag police station area on Friday, they said.

Police said they have arrested her husband, but his two brothers and a sister-in-law who allegedly brutalised her are on the run.

In the police complaint, the victim’s father alleged that she was subjected to frequent torture by her in-laws.

Advertisement

He alleged that the woman was killed by her husband and other members of his family, and the body was hung in the bathroom to make it appear as a suicide, police said.