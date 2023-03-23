If you are planning to buy a new car or a two-wheeler, make sure that you are aware of the new rule implemented by the Central government. There’s a new directive issued by the government about the purchase of new vehicles. Before being delivered to the clients, now every new car must have a registration number plate, as per the government mandate. Earlier, buyers of brand-new automobiles had the liberty of taking home their vehicles as soon as the dealer received the payment. After registering for the number plate, consumers were able to ride the vehicle on the road, while waiting for the arrival of the number plate.

Now, as per the latest announcement by the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Transport, all vehicles must have a Highly Secure Registration Plate (HSRP) before being driven on the road. The rule was put into action on March 3, 2022. Although the vehicle-related regulation was formulated one year ago, it is now being strictly reinforced by the authorities in 2023.

Advertisement

Upon buying a vehicle, it is mandatory for buyers to first affix the number plate, before they go out on the road for a drive. According to a report by Kannada Newspaper Udayavani, Mangalore Regional Transport Officer Bhimana Gowda Patil has given strict orders for the same. “According to the new rules, even if the vehicle is registered, customers cannot take the vehicle home without putting a number plate on it," he reminded the buyers.

For people fearing the dreaded and long procedure of waiting in a queue at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the good news is that you don’t need to visit the government organisation for number plates anymore. The entire process can be conducted online, quite easily, saving you from unnecessary hassle.

After the vehicle buyer makes the payment, an automated registration number is generated. The person responsible for making number plates receives the registration number and starts preparing them. Only clients wanting to obtain a unique number are required to visit the RTO office after paying an additional fee.

According to a government official, more information about the instalment of number plates before purchasing a vehicle will be announced soon.

Read all the Latest India News here