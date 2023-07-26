Weather Update: Schools Shut in Mumbai, Telangana As Heavy Rains Alert Issued

Rain News Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rains for several states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. Schools in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain shut on July 27 due to incessant rainfall as the local administration has advised people not to step out until necessary.

Rain Situation in Other States:

• Sixty families in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have been shifted to relief camps, while low-lying areas were inundated at several places in Telangana as rains continued to lash the state on Wednesday. DGP Anjani Kumar, who attended a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, said 60 families in two villages of the Charla area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been shifted to the camps, an official release said. Low-lying areas were inundated at Warangal and other places in the state following the downpour. The Chief Secretary directed the District Collectors and police officers to step up vigil and be on high alert as the Met department has warned of heavy rains in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours, the official release said.

• In Telangana, around 40-42 tourists got stranded in Veerabhadravaram forest area in Mulugu district. The tourists got stranded due to incessant rains while returning from Muthyaladhara waterfalls. A team of NDRF along with the state disaster management team and local police carried out rescue operation.

• Parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy rain Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging and disruption in road traffic. The showers brought the temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius, a departure of four degrees from normal. The last few days saw the maximum temperatures hovering around 38 degrees Celsius. Along with high humidity, the above-normal temperatures had caused distress to city residents.

• The IMD has also issued a ‘red’ alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Himachal, the national highway was blocked at two locations in Broni Nalla and Jeori in Shimla district following rainfall.

• Visuals from Rajasthan’s Udaipur showed two youths stuck on a bridge in Morwaniya. News agency ANI said that the two were trying to cross the bridge on their motorcycle despite the overflowing river.

• Telangana schools will remain shut on July 27 after Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao instructed the state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holiday amid incessant rains.