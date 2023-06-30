Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
News18 Afernoon Digest: Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet Reshuffle; Maha 2019 Coup and Other Top Stories

News18 Afernoon Digest: Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet Reshuffle; Maha 2019 Coup and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: 'Pawar Made Ministers' List After Nod to BJP, NCP Tie-up': 2019 Coup Back in Focus with 2 Versions; 'Patient's Safety, Sterile Environment Trump All': Doctors Say No to Hijab in Operation Theatres and more

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 12:56 IST

New Delhi, India

AAP's Kalkaji MLA Atishi, the only woman in the Delhi cabinet, is clearly the biggest gainer in Arvind Kejriwal's reshuffle. (PTI/File)
AAP's Kalkaji MLA Atishi, the only woman in the Delhi cabinet, is clearly the biggest gainer in Arvind Kejriwal's reshuffle. (PTI/File)

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Arvind Kejriwal’s reshuffle and the 2019 political coup in Maharashtra in other top stories.

Atishi Shoots Up to No 2 Position in Delhi Cabinet as Arvind Kejriwal Hands Her Top Portfolios in Reshuffle

 In the third reshuffle in four months, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has given Atishi the charge of Finance, Planning and Revenue. The total number of ministries and departments under her has shot up to 10 from six just four months ago when she was inducted. READ MORE

‘Pawar Made Ministers’ List After Nod to BJP, NCP Tie-up’: 2019 Coup Back in Focus with 2 Versions

A year before the Maharashtra elections, the 2019 overnight coup is back in focus with both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharing tales of “googly" and “last minute back-off". Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, recently in an interview to a television channel, claimed that Sharad Pawar was on board with a BJP-NCP government in 2019. READ MORE

‘Patient’s Safety, Sterile Environment Trump All’: Doctors Say No to Hijab in Operation Theatres

A sterile environment and the safety of a patient trumps everything," stressed Dr Sulfi Nuhu, IMA Kerala unit president, after the medical body opposed the demand made by a group of medicos to wear a Hijab inside operation theatres. READ MORE

Mumbai Rain: BMC to Go Ahead With 10% Water Cut From July 1 Despite Fast-Filling of Lakes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will go ahead with a 10% water cut for Mumbaikars beginning from July 1 despite the fast-filling of catchment areas of lakes amidst heavy rainfall. All seven lakes of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, for the first time since the monsoon hit. READ MORE

Housefull 5 Announced! Akshay Kumar Promises ‘Five Times Madness’ For Diwali 2024

Akshay Kumar is back with a new movie under the Housefull franchise. On Friday, the actor left everyone surprised when he announced the fifth instalment of the film. Sharing the news, Akshay officially launched the poster and announced the release date of the film. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches. READ MORE

    • When Cola Meets Ketchup: Pepsi’s New ‘Colachup’ Makes Internet Scream ‘For Real?’

    The culinary world has always been full of surprising and unique creations, and recently, a well-known beverage brand decided to push the boundaries even further. Pepsi, the renowned soft drink giant, made waves with its latest innovation: Pepsi Colachup. READ MORE

    first published: June 30, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 12:56 IST
