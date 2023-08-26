News18 Afternoon Digest: 10 Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Train in TN; 'Vikram' Landing Zone, Footprints of Chandrayaan-2 Christened & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest updates from the Tamil Nadu train fire that killed 10 people. We are also covering PM Modi’s meeting with ISRO scientists after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission among other top stories.

10 Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Train Near Madurai; Rs 10L Ex Gratia Announced

Ten people were killed while 20 others were injured after a fire broke out in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train near Madurai on Saturday. The train was en route from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Rameswaram. READ MORE

Shivshakti, Tiranga Point: ‘Vikram’ Landing Zone Named; Footprints of Chandrayaan-2 Also Christened

After the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation at the space agency’s headquarters in Bengaluru named the landing point of the Vikram Lander as ‘Shivshakti’. READ MORE

‘Don’t Add Friends, Upload Photos in Uniform or Make Reels’: Amid ‘Honey Trap’ Fear, Warning Issued to Forces

Central police forces have asked their staff to not indulge in online friendships, upload photos or send requests to “suggestions" as it can increase the risk of ‘honey trap’ and sensitive information being leaked. READ MORE

Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, ‘Change Is The Law…’

Amid her breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and shared a cryptic message. The note talked about ‘change’ and not longing for the past. “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future," the quote shared by Malaika read. READ MORE

Kriti Sanon Reveals ‘Calling Up’ Alia Bhatt After National Award Win: ‘Both of Us…’ | Exclusive

Both Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress for Mimi (2021) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), respectively, this year. The actors exchanged a note of appreciation on social media and expressed their joy on sharing the top acting honour. And now, Kriti, in an exclusive chat with News18, reveals that she picked up the phone on Alia after the award was announced and had a hearty chat. READ MORE