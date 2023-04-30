News18 Afternoon Digest: 100th Episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, 11 Killed in Gas Leak in Ludhiana And More

In top news of the day, PM Modi addressed the 100th episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, 11 people died in a gas leak in Punjab’s Ludhiana and more.

Mann ki Baat @100: Got Emotional Several Times, Had to Record Again, Says PM Modi, Calls Radio Show His ‘Worship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat" on Sunday, said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut off from people. He said “Mann ki Baat" gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Ludhiana Gas Leak: Children Among 11 Dead; Rescue Op Underway, NDRF Rushed

Advertisement

At least 11 people, including two children, were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory in the Giaspura area of Punjab’s Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The leak was first noticed around 7.15 am. The area has been cordoned off and a rescue operation is underway. NDRF teams have been rushed to the site along with a team of doctors and a fire brigade. READ MORE

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Kolar, Says Today’s Gathering Will Make Cong & JDS Lose Sleep

With just a few days left for the voting day of Karnataka Assembly election 2023, the poll-bound state is witnessing back-to-back campaigns by big names of top parties. After a bus day of electioneering that saw the Prime Minister address multiple rallies and take out a mega roadshow ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in the state, PM Modi is continuing his campaign blitz in Old Mysuru region where BJP trying to end the Congress, JDS dominance by eyeing the Vokkaliga vote bank. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan FINALLY Reacts to His Rule Against Women Wearing Low Neckline: ‘Auraton Ki Bodies…’

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari dropped a bomb when she revealed that Salman Khan had a specific rule for women’s attire on his set. During an interview Palak said, “I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. READ MORE

Texas Shooting: Women Used Their Bodies to Shield Babies, Victims Shot Above the Neck | 10 Points

Advertisement

A Texas man is at large after he fatally shot five people, including an 8-year-old boy, in a Friday night rampage that started with a noise complaint about gunfire. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at large more than 18 hours after the shooting and authorities warned that he might still be armed. READ MORE

Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC’s IPL Match | Watch Video

Advertisement

The fans in India follow the game of cricket quite passionately in India and sometimes we witness some bizarre things happening all because of that. The fan wars on Twitter have become a trend nowadays but sometimes the aggression of the fans bounces out of the virtual world too. One such incident also happened during Delhi Capitals’ Indian Premier League match as an ugly fight broke out between the fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here