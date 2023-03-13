News18 Afternoon Digest: 2 Big Wins for India at the Oscars; India Qualify for World Test Championship Final & More

Latest in the 95th Academy Awards; Rucks in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s UK remarks & other top stories

India Wins Big; Hollywood Gives Standing Ovation to Naatu Naatu; Deepika Padukone Gets Loudest Cheers on Stage

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on stage. India’s Guneet Monga wins award for The Elephant Whisperers. READ MORE

Ruckus Over Rahul’s UK Remark, BJP’s Giriraj Singh Demands Sedition Case Against Cong Leader

Advertisement

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for remarks made by him in London, several Union Ministers slammed Gandhi’s UK comments during the second part of Parliament’s Budget session on Monday. READ MORE

‘Ex-Army Personnel Must Get Paid’: SC Expresses Concerns Over Pension Dues Under OROP Scheme

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concerns over non-payment of pensions to personnel from the armed forces. This is the second time SC has taken cognisance of the case this past month. A three-judge bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud expressed displeasure over recent communications by the Union Defence Ministry and urged them to withdraw the same. READ MORE

Passenger Dies on Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight, Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport

An IndiGo Airline plane made an emergency landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan after one of its passengers felt unwell. The passenger, a Nigerian, was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo Airline said. READ MORE

Advertisement

India Qualify for World Test Championship Final, to Face Australia at Oval in June

India booked their place in the final of the World Test Championship and will face Australia after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 2 wickets in Christchurch. Australia and India will face off in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7-11. READ MORE

SVB Collapse: HSBC Comes To Rescue, Acquires Silicon Valley Bank’s UK Unit

Advertisement

HSBC on Monday said it is acquiring the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said the acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK. The UK government also said deposits will be protected with no taxpayer support. READ MORE

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 21 New Emojis: Here Is All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application, is reportedly rolling out at least 8 tweaked emojis and 21 new emojis on its platform. The new emojis are now available for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and they are rolling out to even more people over the coming days. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here