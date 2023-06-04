News18 Afternoon Digest: 294 Dead in Odisha Train Accident, Rescue Op Ends And Other Top Stories

Odisha Train Accident LIVE: 294 Dead, Rescue Op Ends; Plea on Crash in SC, Rlys to Address Media

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an expert commission, headed by a retired judge of the top court, to probe the horrific Balasore accident. READ MORE

Odisha Train Tragedy: Root Cause & People Responsible Identified, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

After reviewing the restoration work on the three-way train crash site in Odisha’s Balasore, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday identified the root cause behind the accident that claimed over 280 lives. He said the accident took place due to a change in electronic interlocking. READ MORE

Brij Bhushan’s Rally Next Sunday? Plans on for Show of Strength Amid Claims of ‘Int’l Backing’ to Wrestlers

Controversial BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a rally in his constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda amid growing outrage against him in the wake of sexual harassment complaints made by women wrestlers. READ MORE

Company Under Fire for ‘Locking’ Employees Inside Office, Video Causes Outrage Online

A video which has sparked massive outrage online shows a watchman locking the doors of an office to not let employees exit without permission. Edtech entrepreneur Ravi Handa has shared the video on Twitter as he can be heard talking to the watchman about what is actually happening. In the video, the watchman revealed that one of the managers has asked him to not let employees out of the office without his permission. The video, now gone viral, has massively angered people online. READ MORE

‘Watch Me When I Get Back’: Jaishankar Subtly Tells Rahul Gandhi What Not To Do Abroad | VIDEO

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the recent remarks he made abroad against Prime Minister Narendra and the central government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said it is important to remember that are sometimes things bigger than politics when you step out of the country. READ MORE

Shehnaaz Gill’s Reaction Goes Viral After Palak Tiwari Hugged Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raghav Juyal

Rumours are rife that actress Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are allegedly dating. The dating rumours began after Salman was seen teasing the duo and hinting that there might be chemistry between the two at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. Now from the same event, an old video has gone viral where Shehnaaz Gill had an epic reaction when Palak Tiwari hugged Raghav. READ MORE

MotoGP: Bharat Grand Prix Pre-Ticket Registrations Open In India

India is all set to witness its 14th round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship on September 24, this year. The world-class racing event Bharat Grand Prix will take place at greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit. Interested enthusiasts or fans can now pre-register for tickets for the world-class motorsport event at Bookmyshow.com. READ MORE