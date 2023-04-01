News18 Afternoon Digest | 45 Held in Bihar Over Ram Navami Violence; PM Modi To Flag Off 11th Vande Bharat Train In Bhopal & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon digest we are covering the latest updates on Ram Navami violence in several parts of the country. In other news, we are looking at PM Modi’s Madhya Pradesh visit, where he will flag off the 11th Vande Bharat train.

Ram Navami Violence LIVE: Amit Shah’s Sasaram Trip Cancelled, 45 Held in Bihar; Suspended MLA Booked for Abusive Speech Amid New Hyd Video

Ram Navami Violence LIVE Updates: A new video of violence has emerged from Hyderabad where a clash occurred between two groups in Charminar area. “A few people from a minority community attack people of another faith after the latter came on a bike and did sloganeering on Ram Navami day during Ramadan evening prayers," Charminar SHO said. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Modi in Bhopal: PM Attends Security Meet; To Flag Off 11th Vande Bharat Train to Delhi Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhopal earlier today and will flag off the 11th Vande Bharat train – this time from Bhopal to Delhi. PM will attend the ongoing Combined Commanders’ Conference shortly. READ MORE

‘Is PM’s Degree Fake’: Kejriwal Questions PM Modi’s Qualification A Day After Being Fined By Court

Doubling down his attack, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education qualification and asked if his “degree is fake". This came a day after Gujarat High Court fined Kejriwal and ruled that Prime Minister’s degree details were not needed. READ MORE

Ram Navami: Are Religious Festivals Becoming Ground For Perpetrating Communal Violence | A Look

The Ram Navami celebrations were blemished again this year due to the communal violence that erupted in several parts of the country on Thursday, hampering the festivities. While a communal clash during religious processions in several states left at least 22 people injured while at least 54 people were apprehended. The incidents were primarily reported from the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. READ MORE

Dhol Welcome for Navjot Sidhu as Supporters Throng Patiala Jail Ahead of Release, Media Address At Noon

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to walk out of Punjab’s Patiala jail on Saturday after nearly completing the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. READ MORE

‘Begum ke Neeche…’: Song ‘No Love’ in Background, Mumbai Man’s Bike Stunt with 2 Women Costs Him | WATCH

A video of a dangerous bike stunt performed on the streets of Mumbai prompted action by the city police after the clip went viral on social media. READ MORE

Sara Ali Khan Says She Would ‘Love To’ Romance Ex Kartik Aaryan In Aashiqui 3

Sara Ali Khan is shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro In Dino. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan will also be shooting with the same filmmaker soon for Aashiqui 3. While no female lead for Aashiqui 3 has been finalised so far, Sara has now said that she would ‘love to’ be a part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer film. READ MORE

IPL 2023: Is Nitish Rana the Right Man to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders?

Nitish Rana is no stranger to the Indian Premier League having played in the tournament since the 2016 edition for high-profile teams like the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Captaincy, however, still remains unexplored territory for the left-hander who has only led Delhi 23 times in domestic competitions and only 12 times in T20s. READ MORE

