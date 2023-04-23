News18 Afternoon Digest: Absconding Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Arrested From Punjab’s Moga And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 afternoon Digest, we are covering absconding Khalistani sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s arrest from Punjab’s Moga. In other news, we are looking at rumours about Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy.

Amritpal Singh LIVE Updates: Singh Was Surrounded From All Sides, Had No Option; Police Didn’t Enter Gurdwara, Says Top Cop

Absconding Khalistani sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga and was sent to Assam later on Sunday morning. The ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village in Moga, where he surrendered to the police. READ MORE

WATCH | Amritpal Addresses Gathering at Gurdwara Before His Arrest From Bhindranwale’s Village

Fugitive and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday morning. According to reports, Rode, the village from where he was arrested was also Khalistani separatist-terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s native place. READ MORE

Don is Dead but His Torture Haunts Us: One of Atiq Ahmed’s Victims Recalls Being Threatened for 35 Yrs

On April 15, as the news of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Azeem’s death spread like a wildfire, Surajkali, a farmer from Prayagraj’s Jhalwa locality looked up in the sky and thanked her God in her own different way. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumours At Salman Khan’s Sister’s Eid Party

Katrina Kaif sparked pregnancy rumours at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party on Saturday night. The actress, who has been MIA for a while now, gave fans darshan at the party taking place in Mumbai. The Tiger 3 star was seen slipping into a traditional ensemble for the starry gathering. Her appearance after months and the oversized outfit have fans speculating that she could be expecting her first baby with Vicky Kaushal. READ MORE

WATCH: Arshdeep Breaks Middle-stump Twice on Consecutive Deliveries, Defends 16 Runs in Final Over

Punjab Kings death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh lived up to the expectations of his skipper Sam Curran, defending 16 runs in the final over against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. In a high-scoring thriller, Arshdeep got the toughest job to do and he brought his A-game to the table to pin Mumbai Indians down. READ MORE

Hyundai Creta, Venue and i20 Get New Standard Safety Features in India, Details Inside

Three Hyundai vehicles namely Creta, Venue and i20, will now be a lot safer for you. The automaker has introduced safer versions of the three models and three-point seat belts are now a standard feature across the entire line-up of these cars. READ MORE

