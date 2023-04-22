News18 Afternoon Digest: After Atiq, Focus on Mukhtar Ansari; BSF Fires Shots at Suspected Pak Drone & More

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that he is ready to stake claim to the CM’s post right now, without waiting for the 2024 Maharashtra elections. The statement comes four year after Sharad Pawar’s nephew formed the government along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. READ MORE

Advertisement

Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka slated for May 10, 2023, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shankar Dasar, has a rather peculiar detail to mention in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. The 39-year-old politician has mentioned having “two wives", who are twin sisters. Dasar has also mentioned that he has five kids with them both. READ MORE

After Atiq, Focus on Mukhtar Ansari as Punjab CM Gives Shocking Details on ‘Rs 55L Comfortable Jail Stay’

After dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed, another mafia-politician from Uttar Pradesh — Mukhtar Ansari — is in the spotlight. The focused shifted to Punjab after chief minister Bhagwant Mann refused to clear a file with a bill of Rs 55 lakh incurred on “facilitating" the stay of the gangster in Ropar jail. READ MORE

India has reported 12,193 new Covid Cases over the last 24 hours. With the surge, the country now has 65,556 active cases. The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. READ MORE

‘Dis’qualified MP Rahul Gandhi To Vacate His Official House Today, To Move In With Mother Sonia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as a Member of Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case, is all set to vacate his official Delhi residence on Saturday. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here