News18 Afternoon Digest: Atiq Ahmed Murder Revelation, Centre On Same-Sex Marriage And More

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, we bring you the latest updates on gangster Atiq Ahmed’s murder, Centre’s new stance on same-sex marriage and other top stories.

Atiq Was Shot 9 Times, Ashraf 5, Died Instantly, Reveals Autopsy; Murder Planned Long Back

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed received nine bullets while his brother Ashraf Ahmed received five bullets, injuring critical parts of their bodies, and resulting in their instant deaths. Police believe that a conspiracy to kill Atiq Ahmed was hatched a long time back, however, the attacks did not get a chance till now to put their plan into action due to high security. READ MORE

‘Urban Elitist Concept’: Centre Opposes Legal Recognition of Same-Sex Marriages in SC

Calling same-sex marriage an “urban elitist concept", far removed from the social ethos of the country, the Centre on Sunday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss all petitions seeking its legal recognition. A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in the country from Tuesday. READ MORE

Does Jagadish Shettar’s Exit Signal Growing Alienation in BJP? Loyalist’s Revolt Rocks Party’s Karnataka Boat

Jagadish Shettar, an utterly disappointed former chief minister, finally joined the Congress on Monday after quitting the BJP and warned the saffron party that his resignation and future decisions will impact at least 20-25 seats in the state. Even Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accepted that Shettar’s exit will have an effect “but damage control exercise will be conducted to minimise the impact", he said. READ MORE

Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan’s Rule Against Women Wearing Revealing Dress on Set: ‘I Wore Sexy…’

Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has reacted to Palak Tiwari’s earlier statement in which she said that the Bollywood superstar had a rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set. READ MORE

Chinese Engineer Arrested in Pakistan’s Kohistan for ‘Insulting Allah’, Hundreds Block Karakoram Highway

A Chinese engineer working at a hydropower project in Kohistan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan has been arrested on Sunday for ‘Insulting Allah.’ READ MORE

‘Sexist, Colourist’: Man Compares Suhana Khan, Sara Tendulkar’s ‘Beauty’ at IPL Match; Slammed

A Twitter user compared Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar’s looks as they attended the KKR vs MI IPL match. The offensive sexist tweet is being called out by people. READ MORE

