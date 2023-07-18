News18 Afternoon Digest: Bengaluru Opposition Meeting, The Maha Picture, And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Mega Meet Underway; NDA’s Counter Conclave Later Today; The Maha Picture | Why are Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar Meeting So Often? Both Sides Puzzled, among other top stories.

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Mega Meet Underway; NDA’s Counter Conclave Later Today

The Opposition mega meeting of 26 parties begin on Day 2 with crucial discussions to devise a joint program aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. During today’s meet, the parties will also decide on the name of their alliance. READ MORE

The Maha Picture | Why are Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar Meeting So Often? Both Sides Puzzled

When Eknath Shinde’s rebellion publicly split the Shiv Sena down the middle, he didn’t go back to hold multiple meetings with Uddhav Thackeray. Why then is Ajit Pawar making frequent trips to meet Sharad Pawar and, more importantly, why is the Maratha strongman entertaining his nephew who suggested he trade in party leadership for soft retirement? READ MORE

Modi Surname Case: Supreme Court to Hear Rahul Gandhi’s Plea Against Gujarat HC Order on Friday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court against Gujarat high court’s July 7 order denying a stay on his conviction. The urgent mentioning request will be made on Tuesday before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. READ MORE

Project Cheetah Faces Challenges After Felines’ Death, 10 Released Will Be Brought Back to MP’s Kuno

From torrid summer to now the humid monsoon days, unfamiliar weather conditions continue to take a toll on the African Cheetahs translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Within a year of re-introduction, five of the 20 adult felines have died, including three newborns. READ MORE

‘Future is Now’: Carlos Alcaraz Sets in Motion a Modern Revolution, One Beyond the Traditional Big 4

For the first time since the year 2003, a new name from outside the traditional tennis big 4 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be engraved on the prestigious Wimbledon trophy as young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz got the better of Serbian Djokovic in the five-set final fo the 2023 edition of the coveted grass-court grand slam at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. READ MORE