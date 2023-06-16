News18 Afternoon Digest: Biden, First Lady to Host State Dinner in Honour of PM Modi And Other Top Stories

PM US Visit: Biden, First Lady to Host State Dinner in Honour of Modi; Egypt Travel Also On Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States on his first official state visit to the country, where he will attend a host of events- including a state dinner at the White House and a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. READ MORE

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Gujarat’s Rupen Bandar Flooded as ‘Water Rises Precariously’, NDRF on Toes; Bhuj’s Main Highway Shut Amid Heavy Rain

Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas. READ MORE

Advertisement

Kerala Woman Goes Missing from Chennai Hostel, Father Fears She Was ‘Forcefully Converted, Married’

The Father of a 22-year-old woman from Kannur has filed a habeas corpus in Kerala high court alleging that his daughter has been “forcefully converted and married". Benita Grace Varghese, a student of audio and speech-language at Chennai’s SRM College, has been missing since June 8, the petition read. READ MORE

Tamannaah Bhatia Goes Topless for Sex Scenes In Jee Karda, Sparks Major Controversy

Tamannaah Bhatia sparked controversy after she went topless and performed bold scenes in Jee Karda. The actress broke her no-kiss policy for the first time in her 18-year career and did not shy away from performing intimate scenes in her web series debut. The photos and videos of her sensual scenes from the series have now surfaced online and have left her fans, especially in the South in a state of shock. READ MORE

Senthil Balaji Arrested, Tamil Nadu Governor Returns Govt Proposal to Change Portfolios, Seeks ED Details

Advertisement

In what can be termed as a fresh face-off in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi on Thursday returned the state government’s proposal to reallocate the portfolios held by Senthil Balaji who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a job scam. READ MORE

‘I Am Also Human Being And…’: Naveen-ul-Haq Blames Virat Kohli For On-field Spat in IPL 2023

Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq has reacted to his on-field spat with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli during IPL 2023. Naveen, who played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, had an ugly altercation with Kohli during the high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. READ MORE