News18 Afternoon Digest: CBI Team to Reach Balasore Train Crash Site Shortly; Protesting Wrestlers Meet Home Minister Amit Shah & Other Top Stories

In today’s Afternoon Digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Odisha triple train accident, wrestlers protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Bihar bridge collapse other top stories.

Odisha Train Accident LIVE: Another Derailment Reported, Main Line Not Hit; CBI Team to Reach Balasore Crash Site Shortly

Hours after restoration work following the Balasore train tragedy was completed, another goods train derailed in Odisha on Monday. Five wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed in the Bargarh district. There has been no casualty. Police have already reached the spot. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

At Meeting With Protesting Wrestlers, Home Minister Amit Shah Says ‘Let Law Take Its Course’: Report

Protesting wrestlers on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence over their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Wrestlers confirmed that they met Home Minister Amit Shah, however, they refused to give further details. READ MORE

Bihar Bridge Collapse: Search Continues for Missing Guard; CM Orders ‘Strict Action’

The NDRF and SDRF are actively engaged in searching for a guard who went missing in the under-construction bridge collapse in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, officials said on Monday. READ MORE

WATCH | Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards, Students in Greater Noida University Campus; 30 Detained

Over 30 private security guards and students were detained after a clash between the group at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday, adding that the exact break-up of figures was not clear at the moment. READ MORE

Three Sleepless Nights, Two Restless Mornings: How Ashwini Vaishnaw Led from the Front for 50+ Hours

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been camped in Odisha – the site of a triple train collision which claimed at least 275 lives and injured more than 1,100 passengers – for over 50 hours now. His work on the rescue and relief operations, however, started much before that at the Delhi airport. READ MORE

Sonic Boom Rattles Washington as Fighter Jet Chases Crashed Plane, No Survivors Found | 10 Points

Awayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that rattled the Washington area. READ MORE

Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat Actor Who Played Shakuni Mama, Passes Away at 78

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 78. He was hospitalised for undisclosed health reasons and was reportedly in critical condition. It has been revealed that the funeral will take place on Monday, June 5, at 4 pm. READ MORE

Sulochana Dies at 94: PM Modi Offers Condolences, Big B Says He Had Been ‘Monitoring Her Condition’

Veteran actress Sulochana died on Sunday at the age of 94. The actress was seen in over 300 films in her career. These included Kora Kagaz, Muqaddar Ka Shikandar and Kati Patang. Following the heartbreaking news of her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He was joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit. READ MORE

Rinku Singh Goes Topless to Flaunt Six Pack Abs During Maldives Vacation, Shubman Gill’s Sister Reacts as Pictures go Viral

IPL 2023 was phenomenal in terms of individual performance for rising star Rinku Singh as he stitched together a series of breathtaking performances with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders. His five sixes in a row in the last over against Gujarat Titans will be remembered for a long time to come as the youngster propelled his team to an unlikely win. READ MORE