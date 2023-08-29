News18 Afternoon Digest: Chandrayaan-3 Shares First Observations from South Pole, China Resorting to Propaganda Before G20 & More

In top news of the day Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said Article 35A virtually took away fundamental rights of J&K, India’s ambitious space mission Chandrayaan-3 has begun collecting critical data, and much more:

Arunachal is Ours, Frustrated China Resorting to Propaganda Before G20: Top Sources on New Map | Exclusive

A frustrated China is resorting to “all sorts of propaganda" a week before the arrival of President Xi Jinping and other world leaders for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, top Indian government sources told News18 as Beijing officially released the 2023 edition of its standard map incorporating the disputed areas, including its claims over Arunachal Pradesh. READ MORE

Article 35A ‘Virtually Took Away’ Fundamental Rights of J&K’s Non-Residents, Observes SC

By enacting Article 35A, fundamental rights of equality, liberty to practice profession in any part of the country and others were virtually taken away, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has observed. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3 Inserts Probe into Lunar Soil, Shares First Observations from South Pole

Digging deeper into the mysteries of the moon, India’s ambitious space mission Chandrayaan-3 has begun collecting critical data, paving way for first-of-its-kind observations of the lunar South Pole. Five days since its historic touchdown, all its eight scientific payloads are now active. READ MORE

Malaika Arora Shares Inside Photos From Her Onam Celebrations, Arjun Kapoor MIA

Malaika Arora has been grabbing a lot of attention following her break-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor. But recently the couple shut up the rumours as they were spotted together. Well, amid this on Monday, the actress celebrated Onam and shared glimpses of the festival. But what caught our attention was the missing of Arjun Kapoor. It has also raised curiosity among the fans. READ MORE

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Gives Fitting Reply to Reporter Asking About Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

The ‘Greatest of All Time’ Neeraj Chopra achieved a remarkable victory in the Javelin throw contest during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. This victory marked a historic moment as he became the first Indian to secure a gold medal in the tournament. Displaying the prowess that earned him the Olympic gold, the 25-year-old claimed the world championship title with an exceptional throw of 88.17m, his finest of the season, during the final round. In the ranks, the event saw Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem securing the second position. READ MORE