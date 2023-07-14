News18 Afternoon Digest: Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE: PM Modi Wishes Success To ISRO And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE. In other news, we are covering the flood situation in New Delhi.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE: PM Modi Wishes Success to ISRO, Says Mission Carries India’s Dreams; Countdown On

The stage is all set to witness the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) high-profile launch of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday.

Delhi Flood News LIVE: At 208.40m, Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark, AAP Minister ‘Blames’ Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage; Traffic Hit at ITO

Some more areas in Delhi were submerged on Friday as the water level at Old Delhi Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 208.46 metres at 6 am. River Yamuna is flowing above highest flood level in Mathura, with water level at Shergarh being recorded at 176.57 metres.

East, South or North: Elections Round the Corner, BJP’s New Strategy is ‘Take to Streets & Go Aggressive’

Vijay Kumar Singh was a 55-year-old BJP leader who died during a protest march by the party in Patna on Thursday. The BJP has blamed it on alleged police brutality. Singh, who was BJP's Jehanabad district general secretary, like many, took to the streets of Patna protesting against the alleged scam in the recruitment in Bihar where JDU-RJD are in power.

PM Modi to Attend Bastille Day Military Parade as Guest of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the prestigious recognition of being the Guest of Honour at the 2023 Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. He will attend the event with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday morning (local time).

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ton-ups Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma Help India Take Control at Stumps on Day 2

Confident Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival on the big stage with a fine century against West Indies on Day 2 of the opening Test match at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143 as he showed discipline with a solid approach to put India in a formidable position at stumps.