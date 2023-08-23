News18 Afternoon Digest: Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Today; 17 Dead in Mizoram Bridge Collapse & Other Top Stories

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates: Touchdown at 6:04pm, Last Few Minutes Crucial

India’s Chandrayaan-3 ission, spearheaded by ISRO, is attempting landing on moon’s South pole at 6:04 PM today. PM Modi will join Chandrayaan-3 live telecast virtually from South Africa where he has gone for BRICS summit. If the landing is a success, India will be the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. LIVE NOW

Mizoram: 17 Labourers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses

At least 17 workers were killed and several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Sairang on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, while construction work was underway at the site. READ MORE

‘Even God Won’t Deny Success…’: Former ISRO Chief G Madhavan Nair Explains Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Quest

“Space is full of challenges but even God won’t deny success to the hard work put in by the ISRO team," G Madhavan Nair, former chief of the space agency, told CNN-News18 as India waits with bated breath for Chandrayaan-3 to land on the Moon’s South Pole on Wednesday evening. READ MORE

ED Raids Chhattisgarh CM’s Advisor, OSD; Baghel ‘Thanks’ PM Modi, Shah for ‘B’day Gift’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residential premises of Vinod Verma, who serves as the political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as well as other state officials in Raipur on Wednesday. In a sarcastic retort, the Chief Minister responded by expressing his “thanks" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he referred to as a “priceless gift" received on his birthday. READ MORE

Akelli Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha Is Outstanding But The Film Is Not

Nushrratt Bharuccha has repeatedly proved that she can take a film on her shoulders. After gaining appreciation for Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari, she is now back to rule screens once again. This time, with Akelli. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2023, and here’s our review of it. READ MORE