News18 Afternoon Digest: Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander as Clicked By Pragyan Rover On Moon's Surface & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering Chandrayaan 3’s Pragyan rover taking a picture of Vikram Lander on Moon. In other news, we have AAP spokesperson rooting for Arvind Kejriwal to be Opposition’s face for PM.

Will Arvind Kejriwal Be PM Face For Oppn? Know What AAP Spokesperson Has To Say

Proposing Arvind Kejriwal as the head of the opposition alliance “INDIA", AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated on Wednesday that the Delhi Chief Minister has consistently championed people’s concerns and presented a model that has resulted in the lowest inflation rates in the national capital. Read More

With 4.5 Years of Modi Govt 2.0 Over and 2 Parl Sessions to Go, Why is Deputy Speaker’s Post Lying Vacant?

After four years of Modi Sarkar 2.0 and with only two Parliament sessions left — the winter and budget — the 17th Lok Sabha is yet to get a Deputy Speaker. Read More

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander as Clicked By Pragyan Rover On Moon’s Surface

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover clicked an image of Vikram lander on Wednesday morning. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared images of the same taken by navigation camera onboard the rover. Read More

Neeraj Chopra Reveals How He Started With Javelin in This Old Video, Fans Laud Humility

Ace Javelin player Neeraj Chopra has etched his name into history once again after he became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The star player made an 88.17m throw to achieve this feather in his hat. Ever since his victory, Chopra has been making headlines for some reason or the other. Read More

Life-size Langur Cut-outs Installed in Delhi Ahead of G20 Summit to Keep Monkeys at Bay

For quite some time now, red-faced rhesus macaques (a species of Old World monkey) have been causing chaos in New Delhi, creating fear among the population in and around the national capital. To prevent a recurrence of the alarming situation witnessed during the 2018 Elections, where troops of monkeys posed a significant threat around city offices, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated a strategy. Read More