News18 Afternoon Digest: Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Carries Out Final Deboosting, Rajinikanth Meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow & More

In top news of the day, Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander carried out its final deboosting and is now closer than ever to the moon, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is in UP and will be visiting Ayodhya today:

‘Confident of Chandrayaan-3 Success But Last 30 Km Before Touchdown Still Daunting’: Senior Astronomer

India’s third mission to the moon has put the spotlight back on the country’s inter-planetary expeditions and the long quest by astronomers to unravel the mysteries of space. Apart from demonstrating a successful touchdown on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 will answer some intriguing questions. READ MORE

Couple Beaten to Death With Iron Rods by Neighbours After Dispute Over Children’s Affair

Acouple was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district on Friday. Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra said that the couple — identified as Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha — was allegedly murdered in their village Rajeypur under the Hargaon Police Station area. READ MORE

Rajinikanth Meets ‘Old Friend’ Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, To Reach Ayodhya Shortly

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is in Uttar Pradesh, met his “old friend", Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday. “I met Akhilesh Yadav 9 years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on the phone. 5 years ago when I came here for a shoot but I couldn’t meet him, now he is here so I met him," he said. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha To Marry on September 25 in Rajasthan; Deets Inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have reportedly fixed a wedding date. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party leader got engaged in May and since then, reports have been doing the rounds that the couple will tie the knot later this year. It was also rumoured that the couple, much like Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra, was planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan. As per new reports, Parineeti and Raghav’s dream wedding seems to be coming to life. READ MORE

Sunny Deol DENIES Signing Border 2? Gadar 2 Star Says ‘Not Signed Any Film’ But Teases New Project

Sunny Deol clarified that he has not signed any new film, contrary to recent reports. On Saturday, it was reported that after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny will be reuniting with JP Dutta and team to make Border 2. The report went viral and fans were eager to watch Sunny return in the role. However, Sunny clarified that the rumours doing the rounds about the films are false. He added that he will make a ‘special’ announcement when the time is right. READ MORE

Vivek Ramaswamy Rises to Second Spot in Republican Race: His Views on FBI, Ukraine, Modi Explained

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has gradually risen among the top Republican choices in the US Presidential race despite not being nationally known when he entered the race. In a recent poll, the author of ‘Woke Inc.’ was at the second place in the Republican presidential field, sharing his position with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. READ MORE