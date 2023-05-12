News18 Afternoon Digest: Cong Summons 'Leading' Candidates To Bengaluru Amid Fear Of Poaching And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the latest political hustle and bustle ahead of the results of the Karnataka Assembly election 2023. In other news, we are looking at the developments in Cyclone Mocha.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress Summons ‘Leading’ Candidates To Bengaluru Amid Fear Of Poaching; Results Tomorrow

The polling for the Karnataka assembly election 2023 concluded on Wednesday evening, with the state registering a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which poll officials on Thursday termed a record while sharing the final figures. The exit polls are also out, with some agencies predicting a hung Assembly in Karnataka, which is BJP’s southern citadel, while others giving a slight edge to Congress with HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) playing a key role. READ MORE

Cyclone Mocha Now ‘Very Severe’, Moving North at Speed of 9kmph; Rain Alert in These States | Updates

Cyclone Mocha Updates: Severe cyclonic storm Mocha over southeast, adjoining central Bay of Bengal, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said on Friday morning. The weather department stated that ‘Mocha’ moved northwards with a speed of 09 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. READ MORE

Karnataka Polls: BJP, Cong Eyeing Post-Poll Alliance with Kumaraswamy; Sources Say ‘JD(S) To Go With…’

Amid the possibility of a hung Assembly looming large over Karnataka, the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) has claimed that both the national parties — BJP and Congress — have to come to his doors after the elections for the post-poll alliance. READ MORE

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Imran Arrives at Islamabad HC Amid Tight Security; Ex-PM Gets Relief in Toshakhana Case

Pakistan police imposed an emergency order banning gatherings as supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were expected to march to Islamabad on Friday as the former prime minister will appear for a court hearing. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis" from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader. READ MORE

Who Is Linda Yaccarino, The Executive Who May Replace Elon Musk As Twitter’s CEO?

Elon Musk, on Thursday, declared that he has found a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Twitter. He added that the new Twitter CEO will start in six weeks. Musk will then move to the position of Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CEO). Though the billionaire did not reveal the identity of the new Twitter CEO, a Wall Street Journal report has claimed that Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, is in talks for the position. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra REVEALS Nick Jonas Saw Her Win Miss World on TV, Says ‘He Was 7… It Was So Weird’

Some things in life are just meant to be, and it seems like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is one of them. In a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Priyanka Chopra revealed a fascinating fact that was disclosed by her mother-in-law. It turns out, Nick Jonas was just a little boy, aged 7, when he watched Priyanka Chopra win the Miss World pageant in 2000 on television all the way from Texas. READ MORE