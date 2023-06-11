News18 Afternoon Digest: Congress's 'Positive Solution' For Sachin Pilot; Amazon Forest Miracle and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Congress’s ‘Sachin Pilot crisis’, the miracle at the Amazon Forest and other top stories.

Will Pilot Takeoff Today? Rajasthan Congress Leader Pays Tribute to Father Amid New Party Murmurs

Amid speculation of Sachin Pilot breaking away from Congress and forming a new party ahead of the Rajasthan elections, the former Union Minister on Sunday morning took to Twitter to pay homage to his father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary. The Congress leader said he will ‘never compromised’ on his principles, as he and his followers paid tributes to Rajesh Pilot in Dausa, where they will also unveil the late leader’s statue. READ MORE

How 4 Children, Including a 1-yr-old, Survived in Amazon Forest for 40 Days After a Crash | EXPLAINED

Advertisement

After enduring an exhausting and challenging ordeal, four Indigenous children, who had been missing in the Colombian Amazon rainforest for over a month, were joyfully reunited with their relatives on Saturday. READ MORE

Curfew in Maharashtra’s Amalner for 48 Hours After Clash Between 2 Groups Over ‘Toys’

Days after Kolhapur witnessed violent clashes, a curfew has been imposed in Amalner in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon after two groups clashed on a minor issue. A curfew has been imposed in the city for 48 hours. READ MORE

Chandigarh: Petrol-Powered Two-Wheelers, Four-Wheelers Sales Banned, Here’s Why

In order to push the use of electric vehicles in the union territory, the Chandigarh administration recently declared that it will stop registering the fuel-based two-wheeler by July this year. The order also informed the stopping of the registration of internal combustion engine four-wheelers by December onward. READ MORE

Advertisement

Temperatures in the UK have soared above 30 degrees Celsius for the first time this year as the UK is set to witness a possible repeat of last year’s record-breaking heatwave. Meteorologists have predicted the chance of Britain experiencing a hot summer is 45 per cent, which is 2.3 times the normal figure. READ MORE IND vs AUS: After Shubman Gill’s Dubious Catch, Virender Sehwag-Wasim Jaffer Take Brutal Dig at Third Umpire Indian opener Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) finally became a major talking point as former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer slammed the third umpire for giving the decision in Australia’s favour. READ MORE