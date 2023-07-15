News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Flood Live Updates, Chandrayaan-3 And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest top stories; Yamuna Water Recedes at 5 cm Every Hour, Relief Expected by Tomorrow; Moon to be India’s Pit Stop to Launch New Missions? ISRO’s Dr Sankaran on Chandrayaan’s Bigger Goal | Exclusive; PM Modi UAE Visit Latest Updates: PM Arrives in Abu Dhabi, to Meet with President Sheikh Mohamed, and other top stories.

Delhi Flood Live Updates: Yamuna Water Recedes at 5cm Every Hour, Relief Expected by Tomorrow

Although the water level of Yamuna began to recede gradually, Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.12 metres at 8 pm Friday, which is still well above the river's 'danger' mark of 205.33 metres.

Moon to be India’s Pit Stop to Launch New Missions? ISRO’s Dr Sankaran on Chandrayaan’s Bigger Goal | Exclusive

India will soon attempt to soft land its lander and rover on the surface of the moon as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the scientific experiments that ISRO wants to carry out have got significant attention.

PM Modi UAE Visit Latest Updates: PM Arrives in Abu Dhabi, to Meet with President Sheikh Mohamed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in UAE for a day-long visit where he will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

As WHO Flags Cancer Risk, Survey Shows High Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners Among Urban Indians

As the World Health Organization's cancer agency deems the sweetener aspartame — found in diet soda and countless other foods — as a "possible" cause of cancer, a pan-India survey has shown the extent of consumption of artificial sweeteners in the country.

‘He’s Young and Hungry, I’m Hungry too - So Let’s Have a Feast’: Novak Djokovic on Wimbledon Final vs Carlos Alcaraz

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic set up a showdown for the men's championship with straight-set semi final victories. Djokovic saved all six break points he faced, including erasing a pair of set points in the third, while beating No. 8 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).