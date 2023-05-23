News18 Afternoon Digest: Can Delhi Ordinance Pass the Rajya Sabha Test? Congress Biggest Variable in Kejriwal's Oppn Equation & Other Stories

In top news of the day, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is kicking off a whirlwind tour this week over the ordinance row, banks made rules for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes easier and much more

Can Delhi Ordinance Pass the Rajya Sabha Test? Congress Biggest Variable in Kejriwal’s Oppn Equation

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will kick off a whirlwind tour this week beginning with West Bengal and Maharashtra to elicit support from the Trinamool Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray against the Centre’s ordinance on jurisdiction over bureaucrats in the national capital. READ MORE

Rs 2,000 Note Exchange Made Simpler: SBI, PNB And HDFC Bank Make Rules Easier

The Reserve Bank of India last week announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. While the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchange for other currency, banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements for exchange. READ MORE

‘Forcing Me to Change Religion’: How Interfaith Love Saga Turned Sour After Watching ‘The Kerala Story’

Awoman from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has alleged that the man she was in relationship with was pressuring her to change her religion. Her 23-year-old lover was arrested after she filed a complaint post watching ‘The Kerala Story’. READ MORE

Aditya Singh Rajput’s LAST TEXT to Sweety Walia Revealed; Devastated Actress Says ‘He Told Me…’

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Aditya was found dead in his Mumbai flat on May 22. He was a popular TV actor, model, and casting coordinator in Mumbai. He was also a part of Splitsvilla season 9. READ MORE

MS Dhoni: The Cultural Icon Who Transcends Boundaries in Chennai

Transcendence. Would it be a measure of transcendence if the overall culture of an age-old city is altered by just the mere presence of a man? Or is it when a person’s moniker makes its way into the lingo of a city? The jury might be out on that till the cows come home, but if a confluence of the abovementioned are achieved, it is truly a sight to behold from a cultural viewing glass. And such is the impact Chennai’s favourite son, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had on the port city. READ MORE