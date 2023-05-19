News18 Afternoon Digest: DKS Says Govt To Implement 5 Promises In 1st Cabinet Meeting in Karnataka And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at the latest developments in government formation in Karnataka. In other news, we are covering the CBI probe over the allegations that former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan’s family to let off his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Case.

Karnataka CM News LIVE: DKS Says Govt To Implement 5 Promises In 1st Cabinet Meeting

After a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader and Chief Minister of Karnataka, he, along with his deputy DK Shivakumar met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and staked their claim to form the government in the state. READ MORE

Aryan Khan’s Name Last-Minute Move, Wankhede Unable to Justify Foreign Trips, Luxury Watches | Exclusive

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is under the scanner of the agency amid allegations that he tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s family to let off his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Case, is in deeper trouble if the Special Enquiry Team (SET)’s report is to be believed. READ MORE

‘100 Units Tak Maaf, 200 Tak Half, Shivraj Sarkar…’ Kamal Nath Rolls Out Karnataka-Style Promises in MP

The five Congress guarantees in Karnataka did the trick electorally. Now, the freebie promise is being replicated in other poll-bound states by the party, with former chief minister Kamal Nath rolling out a series of ‘guarantees’ in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. READ MORE

Too Late for The Kerala Story in West Bengal? SC Stays Mamata Govt Ban But Multiplexes Have Moved On

The Supreme Court has stayed the West Bengal government’s ban on the controversial film The Kerala Story but the movie’s return to big screens in the state remains in doubt with multiplexes moving on to newer releases. READ MORE

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: RCB Ahead of MI in Playoff Race

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: In the southern derby, RCB defeated SRH for the first time in Hyderabad owing largely to Virat Kohli’s superlative century aided by the consistent Faf du Plessis, thus boosting their playoff chances. They move to 4th displacing MI to fifth and now the race is on. MI need to win their final game and LSG and CSK need to win their last league games for a safe passage to the playoffs. READ MORE

A for Addiction, B for Blood… What May Change as BGMI India Returns for 3 Months With Riders

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular gaming app, is finally back after a gap of almost 10 months and has been given the green signal by the government to resume operations. This comes after multiple approvals, and the resumption is initially for three months during which the BGMI app will be closely monitored. READ MORE

Aishwarya Rai Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Wearing ‘Foil Wrap’ on Cannes Red Carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the Cannes film festival. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II, once again made a sensational appearance on the Cannes red carpet wearing a silver hooded cape gown. READ MORE