News18 Afternoon Digest: ED Grills K Kavitha; 2 Indian-Americans Get Promoted in Biden’s Team

High Drama in Hyderabad as BRS Protests Amid K Kavitha’s Questioning; Dy CM’s Message from Jail

BRS MLC K Kavitha reached the ED office in Delhi for questioning on Saturday amid heavy police presence as BRS workers gathered outside in support. Former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia penned a message from the Tihar jail, saying imprisonment may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit. READ MORE

Unable to Afford Bribe, Farmer Takes Cattle to K’taka Municipality Office in CM’s Home District

With mounting corruption allegations against the BJP-led Karnataka government, the party faces severe heat ahead in the election season with opposition parties keeping up the attack. Even as the noise echoes through the state capital, fresh corruption allegations have emerged in another party of Karnataka, this time from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district – Haveri. READ MORE

Biden Appoints Two Indian-Americans to Trade Policy and Negotiations Body

US President Joe Biden on Friday named two Indian-Americans — Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council — to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. READ MORE

Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Admits Islamabad Failed to Bring Kashmir on UN’s Agenda

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari admitted on Friday that his country has found it difficult to bring Kashmir into the “centre" of the United Nations agenda due to India’s diplomatic efforts. READ MORE

PhonePe Records $1 Trillion In Annual TPV Run Rate, Gets RBI’s In-Principle Nod for PA Licence

honePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, on Saturday said it has hit an annual total payment value (TPV) run rate of $1 trillion (Rs 84 lakh crore). It also said the company has digitised over 35 million offline merchants spread across Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities and beyond. READ MORE

IPL 2023: RCB’s Harshal Patel Reveals How He Dealt With Extremities in Life and Career

Harshal Patel on the recent RCB Podcast Season 2 revealed how he dealt with extremities in life and career. Harshal, in his 32 years of life, has seen the two vastly contrasting sides of life - crushing sadness and unmitigated happiness. READ MORE

Hrithik Roshan Joins Saba Azad at Rocket Boys 2 Premiere, Video of Intense Chat Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan once again occupied a spot on the list of trends on Friday after he was spotted with his girlfriend and actress Saba Azad at an event in Mumbai. The much-in-love duo quite often make headlines with their public appearances. This time, actor Hrithik Roshan joined Saba Azad and the cast for the screening of her latest project Rockey Boys 2, in the city. READ MORE

