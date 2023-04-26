News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Groped', Phone Snatched by Driver, Bengaluru Woman Jumps Off Rapido Bike to Save Self & Other Stories

In top news of the day, a woman in Bengaluru alleged that she was sexually harassed by a bike taxi driver and jumped off from the two-wheeler to saver herself, PM Modi paid last tributes to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh and more:

Bengaluru: ‘Groped’, Phone Snatched by Driver, Woman Jumps Off Rapido Bike to Save Self | ON CAM

A30-year-old woman from Bengaluru has alleged sexual harassment by a Rapido bike driver, because of which she had to jump off the moving vehicle. According to the woman, the incident took place in Yelahanka and the driver hailing from Andhra Pradesh, touched her inappropriately, groped her and sexually harassed her. READ MORE

A House in Heaps, Hushed Debates: Chakiya Has Made Uneasy Peace with Atiq Ahmed’s Legacy

Painted in yellow, a grand but partially demolished mansion along the main road is the most infamous landmark in Chakiya, the Prayagraj locality synonymous with mafia don-turned-parliamentarian Atiq Ahmed. This mansion, locally famous as ‘Sansad Ji Ka Durbar’, was said to be the ‘office’ of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Azeem alias ‘Ashraf’, who were shot dead by three assailants while in police custody in Prayagraj on the night of April 15. READ MORE

BJP Slams Kejriwal Over Rs 45cr Home Renovation, Calls Him ‘Maharaj’; AAP Responds

As reports of AAP chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spending nearly Rs 45 crore in “beautification" of the Chief Minister’s residence, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have slammed the AAP convenor and raised questions on the expenditure. READ MORE

Parkash Singh Badal Death: PM Modi Pays Tributes in Chandigarh; Punjab Declares 1-Day Holiday

The mortal remains of former Punjab Chief Minister and chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Parkash Singh Badal has reached the party office in Chandigarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached SAD party office around 12.30pm to pay final tributes to the leader. READ MORE

Aishwarya Rai Reacts to Playing Nandini in Salman Khan’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: ‘She Is Special…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerised the audiences with her sheer beauty and exception acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which saw her play Nandini opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. READ MORE

‘He Fell Ill, Has Lost 7-8 Kilos After KKR Game’: Hardik Pandya’s Shocking Revelation About Yash Dayal

Gujarat Giants bowler Yash Dayal has been out of action ever since he was hammered by Kolkata Knight Rider’s Rinku Singh for five sixes in the final over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 13. KKR needed 28 off the last five balls and the onus to defend the total was on Dayal’s shoulder. Unfortunately, the left-arm pacer succumbed under pressure and ended up leaking 30 runs in five deliveries. READ MORE

TCS To Double Staff Salaries? Know What It Plans For Existing Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, is planning to reduce pay disparity in the company by up-skilling its employees and evaluating them at a high bar to double their salaries, according to a Moneycontrol report. The company employs more than 6 lakh employees globally. READ MORE

