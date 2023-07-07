News18 Afternoon Digest: Gujarat HC Rejects Plea for Stay on Conviction in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at Gujarat High Court’s order in the defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi. In other stories, we are covering PM Modi’s visit to Chattisgarh.

Modi Surname Case: Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC Rejects Plea for Stay on Conviction

In a big setback for Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court has upheld the sessions court order in the plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his remark about the Modi surname.

Ajit Pawar News Updates: NCP’s Swipe at Ajit Amid Unrest in Shinde’s Sena; ‘Many in Touch with Uddhav’

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde held an hour-long meeting with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis at the CM's Nandanvan late last night. The meeting came amid rumblings in Shinde's Shiv Sena faction over the entry of Ajit Pawar as deputy CM and 8 NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra government.

PM in Chhattisgarh: Modi Flags Off New Train from Antagarh to Raipur; Rs 7,600 Cr Projects Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his 4-state tour with Chhattisgarh on Friday. The PM will visit Raipur to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore.

Chandrayaan 3 Will Be A Success, Corrected Our Mistakes, Lander Strengthened: Ex-ISRO Chief to News18

The Indian Space Research Organisation has silently worked over the past four years to launch Chandrayaan 3, India's ambitious project to land on the moon and get a rover to carry out scientific experiments to study the lunar environment. The man who headed Chandrayaan 2 and oversaw preparations for Chandrayaan 3, former ISRO chairman K Sivan, spoke exclusively to News18 about the launch and the work that followed after the last mission failed.

Delhi to Receive Rains for Next 5 Days, Alert Issued for Goa, Kerala Among Other States | Details

As the Monsoon season has greeted the entire nation, heavy rains lashed various parts of India with different weather alerts being issued in states due to continuous downpours, waterlogging and rain-related incidents.