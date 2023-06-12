News18 Afternoon Digest: Gujarat on Alert for 'Extremely Severe' Cyclone 'Biparjoy', PM Calls Meet And Other Top Stories

Gujarat on Alert for ‘Extremely Severe’ Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, PM Calls Meet; Flights Ops Hit in Mumbai

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts. In view of the impending landfall, an orange alert has been sounded along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days, the weather agency said. READ MORE

On Cam: Dutch YouTuber Physically Assaulted, Harassed In Bengaluru’s Chor Bazar

A Dutch YouTuber was allegedly harassed near the Chickpet market area in Bengaluru by a local trader while he was recording a vlog with his audience. The video of the shocking incident is going viral on social media platforms. READ MORE

Assam BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On

In a shocking incident, the body of a female BJP leader was found dumped near National Highway 17 at Salpara in Krishnai under Goalpara district, Assam on Sunday. According to sources, the body was identified as Goalpara district BJP secretary Jonali Nath. READ MORE

‘Sided with Naveen-ul-Haq as I Felt He was Right’: Gautam Gambhir on On-field Spat with Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in an ugly spat during an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in May. READ MORE

At Least 13 Shot, Stabbed or Hit By Cars After Street Party in New York Turns Violent

A street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent in New York on Sunday leaving at least 13 people injured, authorities said. READ MORE

Niharika Konidela CONFIRMS Divorce From Chaitanya Jonnalagadda With Latest Instagram Post?

Telugu actress Niharika Konidela has been grabbing headlines for rumours about her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya have been married since 2020. However, multiple media reports have suggested that all is not well between the couple. READ MORE