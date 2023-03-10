News18 Afternoon Digest: India Reports Two Deaths in Karnataka & Haryana Due to H3N2 Influenza & Other Stories

in today’s afternoon digest, read about the H3N2 influenza cases in India, K Kavitha’s hunger strike in Delhi, Deepika Padukone at the Oscars and other top stories.

H3N2 Influenza: India Reports Two Deaths in Karnataka & Haryana Due to Virus, Say Sources

India registered two deaths due to H3N2 influenza, official government sources told News18. They stated that Karnataka recorded one death and Haryana the second. READ MORE

Oppn ‘Show of Unity’ at K Kavitha’s Hunger Strike in Delhi Amid Liquorgate Showdown; Cong Skips

BRS leader K Kavitha’s day-long hunger strike was launched by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday, March 10, in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The protest is to press the demand for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. READ MORE

Bengal Done, Will Delhi be New Oppn-Dhankhar War Zone? V-P’s ‘Loyalty’ Promises Fireworks in Rajya Sabha

When Jagdeep Dhankar was chosen by the NDA to be their vice-presidential candidate, he ticked the right boxes. However, as he took charge, the Opposition complained it felt boxed in. READ MORE

Found the Perfect Spot to Spit Out Your Pan Masala? Here’s How It Can Burn a Hole in Your Pocket in UP

Once infamous for pan masala spitting and ‘gutka’ chewing, Uttar Pradesh’s traditional image is all set to change, courtesy a unique campaign by the urban development department. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Taking Legal Action On Paps In Privacy Invasion Case? TJMM Actor Reveals

Weeks after Alia Bhatt’s privacy was allegedly breached by the paparazzi as they clicked her inside her living room, her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor has now reacted to the incident. In a recent interview, Ranbir called the privacy invasion ‘totally uncalled for’ and ‘very ugly’. He also revealed that they are dealing with it through ‘legal ways’. READ MORE

Oscars 2023: ‘Presenter’ Deepika Looks Gorgeous In Black As She Leaves For Academy Awards

Besides red carpet events or promotional tours, it is the airport that has now become a major fashion runway for celebs to flaunt their fashionable sensibilities. Whatever the style may be, it is the comfort that takes the centre stage when it comes to Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s traveling wardrobe. READ MORE

