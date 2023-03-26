News18 Afternoon Digest: India Summons Canada High Commissioner Over Protests by Khalistan Supporters & Other Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, read about pro-Khalistani extremists in Canada, Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, ISRO’s latest rocket launch and other top stories.

India Summons Canada High Commissioner Over Protests by Khalistan Supporters, Extremists

India on Saturday summoned the High Commissioner of Canada to convey concerns regarding the recent actions of Khalistani supporters and extremists in the country. READ MORE

‘Dis’Qualified MP’: Rahul Gandhi’s New Twitter Bio With Intended Pun

Disqualified Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has updated his Twitter bio to reflect the same, but with an intended pun. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter bio now says “Dis’Qualified MP", two days after his disqualification from Lok Sabha following his sentence in the criminal defamation case of 2019 over Modi surname. READ MORE

ISRO Launches LVM3 Rocket With 36 Satellites, But What Does it Mean? The Scientific Terms Simplified

ISRO’s heaviest rocket LVM3 carrying 36 satellites belonging to UK-based OneWeb Group lifted off from this space port on Sunday. The second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation is part of the agreement signed with Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) for launch of 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits (LEO). READ MORE

Taller Than Eiffel Tower, World’s Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab River in J&K to Open Soon | See Pics

Taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Jammu and Kashmir will soon get a 1.315-km long bridge built at a dizzying height of 359 metres. The railway bridge operates over the Chenab River and is part of ₹35,000 crore worth Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). READ MORE

MM Keeravani Calls Ram Gopal Varma His ‘First Oscar’; Latter Reacts, Says ‘I Am Feeling Dead…’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted after RRR composer MM Keeravani called him his ‘first Oscar.’ Keeravani made India proud after bagging the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for the RRR song Naatu Naatu. The SS Rajamouli film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. In a recent interview, Keeravani opened up about the time when he was new in this industry and called Varma his first Oscar. READ MORE

Question on Virat Kohli in Class 9th Exam Paper Has Fans Screaming ‘Full Marks’

Virat Kohli has a massive fan following in India, where cricket is considered a beloved sport. Fans idolize him and his exceptional batting skills, often viewing him as a hero. Some enthusiasts go to extraordinary lengths to display their unwavering devotion towards their favourite cricketer, and their dedication is often awe-inspiring. READ MORE

