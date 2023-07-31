News18 Afternoon Digest: Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Jaipur-Mumbai train firing, Parliament Monsoon Session and other latest stories.

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Accused Complained of ‘Mental Harassment’, Used Modified AK-47 | 10 Points

In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead his duty in-charge partner assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train. READ MORE

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: ‘Come At 2 PM’, Says Piyush Goyal In Dare To Oppn Over Manipur Issue

The logjam continued in both Houses of Parliament on Monday over the Manipur violence issue. The government is set to make a statement on the issue at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha. The treasury bench is also likely to introduce a bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance in the Lok Sabha this week. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which has become another rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA, has not been listed in the List of Bunisses of the House till now. The BJP-led government is likely to take a call on the Bill on Monday in a meeting. READ MORE

Gyanvapi Row: Muslim Side Must Propose That There’s Been a Historic Mistake, Says Yogi Adityanath

There should be a proposal from the Muslim side that there’s been a historic mistake that needs a solution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said in his first comments on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. READ MORE

Mystery Object Found on Australian Beach is Indian Rocket Debris, Space Agency Concludes

A mysterious object found on an Australian beach on July 17 has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket, according to the country’s space agency. The barnacle-encrusted cylinder was discovered near Jurien Bay in mid-July. Speculations about its origin ranged from military connections to the missing MH370 flight. READ MORE

‘They Called Me Gold Digger…’: Nora Fatehi In Court In Defamation Case Against Jacqueline

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Monday recorded her statement in the defamation case filed by her against actor Jacqueline Fernandez at Delhi’s Patiala House Court. READ MORE