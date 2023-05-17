News18 Afternoon Digest | Karnataka CM News LIVE: Siddaramaiah, DK Meet Rahul Gandhi Again & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering the suspense over selecting the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. In other news, we have NIA raids in terror-gangs nexus case.

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Siddaramaiah, DK Meet Rahul Gandhi Again; 3rd CM Contender Says ‘I’m Equally Eligible’

The suspense over the next Karnataka CM is still on with both chief ministerial contenders, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, holding separate meetings with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. DKS and Siddaramaiah, however, met Rahul Gandhi again while DK Shivakumar is set to meet the senior Congress leader in the later half of the day. Follow Live

‘Operation Dhvast’: NIA Raids in Over 120 Locations Across 7 states in Gangsters-Terror Nexus Cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out extensive searches at over 120 locations across six states — Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh — as part of ‘Operation Dhvast’. These searches are part of investigations into cases involving the nexus between terrorists, narcotics smugglers, and gangsters. Read More

Science-Wise: 17 African Cheetahs Chase Survival, Questions Loom Over Biggest Wildlife Translocation

It was not very long ago that India welcomed the first batch of African cheetahs with much fanfare. For the first time in almost 70 years, the country of 1.4 billion was glued to the screens to watch eight of these amazingly fast yet extremely vulnerable felines in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Read More

Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Style As She Heads to Cannes 2023 With Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for her annual visit to Cannes 2023 and much like the recent years, she is joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On late Tuesday night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport, making their way to the international film festival. While they were surrounded by bodyguards, fans present at the airport thronged to catch a glimpse of the Ponniyin Selvan star and try their luck to get a selfie with her as well. Read More

Anne Hathaway IGNORES Priyanka Chopra at Venice Event? Viral Video Has Reddit Divided; Watch

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and BLACKPINK member Lisa made their way to Venice for a special BVLGARI event. While videos of the four international stars from the special evening are going viral, a particular video of Priyanka and Anne has caught Reddit’s attention. In the video, Priyanka, Anne and Zendaya are coming together on the red carpet for a photo op. Read More

Assam’s ‘Lady Singham’ Cop Junmoni Rabha Dies in Car Accident; Family Suspects Foul Play; CID to Probe

Awoman sub-inspector of Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha, who was involved in many controversies, was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on Tuesday, officials said. The 30-year-old cop was popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang cop’ courtesy of her strict demeanour towards criminals. Read More