News18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka CM Race Heats Up as Siddaramaiah Holds Closed Door Meet And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at the latest developments in the race for Karnataka M Post among top Congress leaders. In other news, we are covering the latest updates on Cyclone Mocha.

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: CM Race Heats Up as Siddaramaiah Holds Closed Door Meet, Shivakumar Says ‘No Need for Curiosity’

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to decide on the new chief minister of Karnataka on Sunday at 5:30 pm, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah’s camp is making efforts to gather support from several MLAs to back his candidacy for the CM post. A closed-door meeting is being held at an apartment owned by Congress MLA Bairathi Suresh, according to News18 reports. READ MORE

Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 8 Injured in Clashes over ‘Offensive Insta Post’ in Akola; Sec 144 Imposed

One person was killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured in a clash between two groups that turned violent in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra’s Akola on Saturday evening, police said. The clash was reportedly triggered over an ‘offensive’ Instagram post. READ MORE

CBI Raids a Payback for ‘Patriotism’, Says Sameer Wankhede, Accused of Taking Bribe to Frame Aryan Khan

Sameer Wankhede, the former officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who has been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, claimed on Saturday that he was being targeted due to his patriotism. READ MORE

Cyclone Mocha to Make Landfall Near Bangladesh-Myanmar Border at 12 pm, Wind Speed of 240 kmph Likely

Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones in Bay of Bengal, is set to make landfall on Sunday with lakhs of residents evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh. The most powerful cyclone was travelling with a wind of up to 240 kilometres per hour, making it a Super Cyclone. READ MORE

Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra as She Sings Mahi at Engagement, Fans Say ‘He Is So in Love’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged on Saturday night in New Delhi. An intimate ceremony, the couple was joined on their special night by Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. While photos and videos of Parineeti and Raghav’s first appearance as a betrothed couple have already gone viral, a new video from inside their engagement celebrations is now going viral. READ MORE

7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees To Get Salary Hike? DA, Fitment Factor Likely To Be Revised

Central government employees may get good news regarding their salaries as the Centre is likely to announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) and fitment factor soon, according to media reports. READ MORE