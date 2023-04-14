News18 Afternoon Digest: Latest on Asad Ahmad's funeral, PM Modi in Assam & more

In today’s News 18 digest, we bring you the latest updates on gangster Asad Ahmad’s encounter and funeral, PM Modi’s Assam visit and other top stories.

Who Will Claim Asad Ahmed’s Body? With Atiq in Jail & Kin on the Run, Cops Play the Waiting Game

Atiq’s son Asad and aide Ghulam, who were also wanted in Prayagraj’s Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, were gunned down in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi. Generally, police wait for 72 hours for the family to claim the body. In case no one turns up, as per the procedure, police dispose of the body considering it ‘unclaimed.’ READ MORE

PM Modi in Assam: PM Inaugurates Northeast’s First AIIMS in Guwahati, 3 Other Medical Colleges

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the newly built All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Assam’s Guwahati. AIIMS-Guwahati was planned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). READ MORE

Saudi Arabia Approaches IPL Owners With Plans to Set up World’s Richest League in The Gulf: Reports

The Saudi Arabian government is planning to set up the world’s richest T20 League in the Gulf region, and they have proposed plans regarding the same to owners of the Indian Premier League. Saudi Arabian government has been actively investing in multiple sports, having made their way into Formula 1 with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as well as the LIV Golf, their next goal is to maximise the untapped potential of cricket. READ MORE

Official: New Hyundai Small SUV Named as Exter in India, Launch Soon

Hyundai India has announced the name of its upcoming small SUV as the ‘Exter’ in the country. As per the company, the name ‘Exter’ draws inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside. READ MORE

Pooja Hegde FINALLY Breaks Silence on Salman Khan Dating Rumours, Says ‘I Love…’

In a media interview, Pooja clarified that she is currently single and is focusing on her career. She slammed the reports and said, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about myself. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?" READ MORE

Advertisement

PAN Aadhaar Linking: Check This Latest Update In Form Before Paying Rs 1,000 Late Fees

Advertisement

The PAN-Aadhaar linking now attracts a late fee of Rs 1,000, and while paying this penalty, there is an option to select the assessment year (AY). The income tax department has updated the AY option here. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here