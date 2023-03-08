News18 Afternoon Digest | Manik Saha Sworn-in as Tripura CM; ED Summons Telangana CM's Daughter In Delhi Liquorgate Case & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering the BJP leader Manik Saha’s oath-taking ceremony as Tripura’s chief minister. In other news, we have the Enforcement Directorate summon to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquorgate case, among other top stories.

Manik Saha Sworn-in for Second Term as Tripura CM; 8 Ministers Also Take Oath

BJP leader Manik Saha took oath as chief minister of the sensitive border state of Tripura for his second term on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. READ MORE

Delhi Liquorgate: ED Summons Telangana CM’s Daughter, She Calls it ‘Intimidation Tactic’

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha for questioning in a Delhi excise money laundering case on Thursday, officials said. Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party MLC, has been asked to depose on March 9 before the federal agency in the national capital. READ MORE

Navy Chopper Meets with Accident Near Mumbai, 3 Rescued; Probe Underway

Indian Navy ALH, on a routine sortie off Mumbai, met with an accident close to the coast on Wednesday. The Navy said that immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of a crew of three by Naval patrol craft. READ MORE

On Cam | Bengaluru Auto Driver Harasses Bike Taxi Rider, Calls Him ‘Foreigner’ & Smashes His Phone

A video of an auto driver harassing a bike taxi driver went viral on social media, prompting a response from Bengaluru City Police. READ MORE

On Holi, Read Bhang’s Curious History and Legality in India | Explained

Advertisement

It’s Holi! The festival of colours brings with it its own range of delicacies and joy. But for some, it brings sweet intoxication too - with Bhang. Bhang is an intoxicant made from the female cannabis plant’s leaves. READ MORE

There ‘She’ Is: Fired Up & Brave, Meet the First Batch of Women Agniveers | Women’s Day Exclusive

With dreams in their eyes to be part of India’s prestigious Agnipath scheme, 100 young women Agniveers sing the famous Hindi song, ‘Kadam kadam badhaaye ja, khushi ke geet gaye ja!’ READ MORE

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Review: Ranbir Kapoor Steals Show; Shraddha Kapoor Lights Up Every Frame

Advertisement

Boy meets girl, sparks fly and then hearts break only to reconcile at airports. No matter how many times we have watched the formulaic template unfurling in the same way in the same linear pattern, it gives us immense joy to indulge in the familiar. And that’s why many romantic comedies, popularly known as rom-coms, have stood the test of time. But as of 2023, film connoisseurs all across the globe would agree that they have witnessed a sad death. There’s no greater joy than watching Katherine Heigl, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Meg Ryan, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson, over and over again, as they fall in love, suffer heartaches and reunite with their favourite men. Back home, we miss Saif Ali Khan serenading his lady love in coming-of-age rom-coms. And Imran Khan… well, we can only remember the good times he gave us with stories that provided comfort like soul food after a long, arduous day at work. READ MORE

Shubman Gill’s Reaction to Rashmika Mandanna Crush News Goes Viral; Vijay Deverakonda Fans React

Advertisement

Cricketer Shubman Gill set tongues wagging after multiple reports of him having a crush on South star Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online. Shubman Gill has been romantically linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan after the duo was spotted together on a dinner date last year. On the other hand, Rashmika is said to be dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. READ MORE

A Colourful Women’s Day: How Holi Brings Momentary Joy Into Lives of Vrindavan’s Widows

Advertisement

Ostracised by society, hundreds of Hindu widowed women settled in Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood, look forward to the festival of colours. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here