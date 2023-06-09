News18 Afternoon Digest: Mira Road Murder Case; The Big Oppn Meet and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Mira Road Murder case, the big opposition meeting in Patna and other top stories.

Mira Road Murder: ‘HIV+’ Accused Taught Math to ‘Daughter-like’ Victim But She Was ‘Possessive’

Manoj Ramesh Sane (56) is reportedly HIV-positive and had never had a physical relationship with the 32-year-old woman he killed and chopped into pieces. He apparently told the police that the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was “like his daughter". READ MORE

In Patna, Can RaGa & Kharge Carve Out ‘Big Brother’ Role for Cong, Fix Oppn’s ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ Plan?

The opposition meeting in Patna saw a date change from June 12 to 23 — the postponement clearly made to accommodate and ensure Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s presence. In fact, Congress confirmed its presence just a few days prior to the 12th. Till then, the Grand Old Party wanted to make it a low-profile appearance, given the fact that both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be attendees too. READ MORE

New State Chiefs, Bigger Role for Priyanka Vadra & Revamped CWC: Congress Readies for 2024 Challenge

The Congress is all set for a major overhaul with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner. The Grand Old Party, after tasting victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, is now focusing on the four poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana and also building its path for the general elections. READ MORE

Are Indians Getting Sicker? Study Flags Shocking Pre-Diabetes, BP, Cholesterol, Obesity Numbers

The prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India is considerably higher than previously estimated, a new study has found. The eye-opening study on deteriorating health markers of Indians has shown the prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, central obesity or abdominal fat, and high cholesterol. READ MORE

Kajol Quits Instagram, Deletes All Her Posts; Says ‘Facing One of the Toughest Trials of My Life’

Bollywood actress Kajol has announced she is quitting Instagram. The actress took to Instagram and announced her decision. She shared a post with the message, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She shared the post with the caption, “Taking a break from social media." Kajol did not reveal the reason behind the move. She also removed all her posts. READ MORE