News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Missing' Ajit Pawar Emerges Amid Rumours of Maha Crisis; Cop Shoots Self & More

Here are top stories this afternoon: Imran Mohammed, a Delhi Police head constable shot himself dead on Saturday; Upset with reports of political crisis, Ajit Pawar on Saturday clarified that he was unwell and was taking rest

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 12:12 IST

New Delhi, India

In 2019, post elections, Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as Maharashtra CM and Ajit Pawar his deputy, in presence of then Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)

Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Self Inside PCR Van in Civil Lines, Probe Underway

Imran Mohammed, a Delhi Police head constable shot himself dead on Saturday morning in the Civil Lines area of the national capital. The incident took place when he was inside the PCR van and his colleague and van driver Constable Atul Bhati had gone to a toilet, police said. READ MORE

‘Missing’ Ajit Pawar Emerges Amid Rumours of Another Maharashtra Crisis | Clarification Here

Upset with reports of political crisis, Ajit Pawar on Saturday clarified that he was unwell and was taking rest as per his doctor’s advice. Media should not run reports without verifying, he said. READ MORE

Vaccine for Cancer & Heart Disease Soon? Studies Show ‘Tremendous Promise’ | Details Inside

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent rollout of vaccines to protect against the virus, was another reminder of how getting inoculated proved vital in preventing something deadly. However, a pharmaceutical firm has now suggested that people could soon be able to get vaccinated against cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, and other conditions. READ MORE

Working for 2 Firms? Beware, Your Heart, Brain are at Risk Docs Say ‘Moonlighting’ Can Land You in Hosp | Read How

Do you know, ‘Moonlighting’ at your job can not only pose risk to your employment, but may also cause brain and heart-related ailments? Doctors in Hyderabad- a key IT and ITes destination in the country- have warned technology professionals against working for more than one company, as the overwork and stress due to ‘Moonlighting’ may lead to brain stroke or heart attack. READ MORE

Salman Khan’s ‘Yentamma’ Moves are Getting Roasted by South Indians, Here’s Why

Salman Khan’s dance moves in a Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song is getting trolled. Again. The new Yentamma song has also got South Indian fans upset to an extent, who have argued that Bollywood’s representation of South Indian culture has been a misfire once again. The “nachenge apni, utha karke lungi" verse is getting flak, with South Indians pointing out that what features in the song is actually a veshti, not a lungi. While a lungi is usually a patterned casualwear for men, the veshti is a more formal attire (a dhoti in Hindi). READ MORE

