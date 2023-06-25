Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
News18 Afternoon Digest: Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Mumbai; 12 Militants Released After Mob Stops Army Op in Manipur & Other Top Stories

We are also covering: Mumbai: Single 75-Year-Old Woman Looking for Partner Meets 'German' Man Online, Gets Scammed; Putin May Emerge Stronger After Wagner Rebellion; Russians will Rally Behind Him: Indian Govt Sources; Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, See Full List Here and more

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 12:25 IST

New Delhi, India

While monsoon entered Delhi on Sunday, Mumbai too has been receiving heavy rain which has led to waterlogging in several areas. (Photos | L: PTI)
While monsoon entered Delhi on Sunday, Mumbai too has been receiving heavy rain which has led to waterlogging in several areas. (Photos | L: PTI)

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates arrival of the monsoon in Delhi and Mumbai; We also look at the latest happening in Manipur where a mob led by women prevented a military operation and other top stories.

Rain Updates: Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Mumbai; Building Collapses in Ghatkopar, Rescue Op On

Delhi-NCR weather turned pleasant on Sunday morning as monsoon’s arrival brought overnight rainfall for the national capital and adjoining areas. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today that Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: 12 Militants Released After Women-led Mob Stops Army Op; CM May Meet Shah Today

An angry mob led by women prevented a military operation led by security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East. Acting on specific intelligence, a military operation was launched in the village Itham (6 km East of Andro) in Imphal East by the security forces on Saturday morning, Army said in a statement. READ MORE

Mumbai: Single 75-Year-Old Woman Looking for Partner Meets ‘German’ Man Online, Gets Scammed

Two members of a ‘Nigerian cyber con gang’ were arrested for allegedly duping a 75-year-old Mumbai woman of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of marriage. According to police, one of the members of the group posed as a German national and cheated the woman from Dadar by proposing marriage. READ MORE

Russia News LIVE Updates: Wagner Chief to Leave Russia in Deal to Avoid ‘Bloodshed’; His Troops Pull Out of Rostov-on-Don

About 24 hours after an apparent rebellion began, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wagner Group, on Saturday said he ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, a move appearing to defuse the crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his over two decades in power. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Putin May Emerge Stronger After Wagner Rebellion; Russians will Rally Behind Him: Indian Govt Sources

The rebellion by the Wagner Group, the so-called militia in Russia that has threatened Vladimir Putin, will only further consolidate the president’s hold, citing threat to the unity of the country, according to the observation by the Indian government sources. READ MORE

Kapil Sharma’s Daughter Anayra Pulls Brother Trishaan Close As They Pose For Paps, Video Goes Viral

Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra is already a pro at handling attention! While we’ve already seen her walk the ramp with Kapil a few weeks ago, she revealed she knows how to handle the paparazzi as well. On Saturday, Anayra was out with her little brother Tishaan. They were attending a birthday party when the paparazzi spotted them and asked them to pose. Anayra not only ensured to pose well but also dragged Trishaan close to get a good picture with him. READ MORE

When Pooja Bhatt Confessed She ‘Hated’ Salman Khan, ‘Didn’t Get Along’ With Bigg Boss OTT 2 Host

Back in the year 1995, Pooja Bhatt opened up on her love-hate bond with Salman Khan. At that time, she was then in a serious relationship with his brother Sohail Khan. She is now one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT, which Salman is hosting. READ MORE

    • Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, See Full List Here

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for July 2023. In the month of July, in addition to the customary weekends, banks will remain closed in numerous states due to occasions like Ker Puja, Muharram and Ashoora. READ MORE

