News18 Afternoon Digest: Mumbai Woman Goes Missing for Months, Found in Bag 'Sans Foul Smell'; 22-yr-old Daughter a Suspect & Other Stories

In top news this afternoon, India has reported the third ‘death’ due to H3N2 in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi’s UK remarks remain talk of Parliament and pic of Ananya Panday smoking among other headlines

India Sees 3rd H3N2 ‘Death’ in Maharashtra, 352 Patients in State; Puducherry Schools Shut from Tomorrow

Maharashtra reported its first suspected death due to the H3N2 virus after an MBBS student from Ahmednagar died on March 14. He had tested positive for both covid and H3N2 and the exact cause of his death can only be confirmed once his reports are out. Besides, the state recorded 352 such cases of the H3N2 virus in the state. READ MORE

Mumbai Woman Goes Missing for Months, Found in Bag ‘Sans Foul Smell’; 22-yr-old Daughter a Suspect

A decomposed body of a woman, aged between 50 and 55, was found in a plastic bag in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area. The body was recovered from a cupboard and sent for post-mortem. Police said initial investigation suggests that victim’s daughter may have killed her. READ MORE

Parliament News: Irani Heads ‘RaGa Troll Ministry’, Cong Rebuts; Oppn’s March to ED Office

Rahul Gandhi speech row and the ‘misuse of ED and CBI’ are expected to rock the Parliament again on March 15. The Wayanad MP is expected to attend the session today amid Centre’s demand for an apology from Gandhi for allegedly insinuating the Indian democracy and Parliament. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Ananya Panday Caught Smoking at Cousin Alanna Panday’s Mehendi; Reddit Users in Shock; See Photo

Ananya Panday was spotted smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in a now-deleted picture. The actress, who was attending the bash with her family on Tuesday, was seen holding a cigarette in a picture shared by one of her fellow wedding attendees. While the picture was pulled down, a Reddit user had already taken a screenshot and shared it on the platform, sparking a discussion. READ MORE

‘Don’t Know Why he is Not Playing’: Former India Opener Questions Prithvi Shaw’s Exclusion

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in their mid-thirties heading into the final phase of their international careers, the Indian team has kickstarted the transition period with a host of youngsters getting opportunities across formats. Few have already established themselves as ideal replacements, some are still trying to make their mark and then there’s Prithvi Shaw who made a blazing start to his India career with a Test century on debut before being pushed down the pecking order thanks to inconsistency and off-field issues. READ MORE

