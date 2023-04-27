News18 Afternoon Digest: Nearly 1,100 Indians Evacuated From Sudan Under Operation Kaveri And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering India’s rescue mission ‘Operation Kaveri’ aimed to bring back thousands of stranded Indians in conflict-hit Sudan. In other news, we are looking at BJP’s campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Operation ‘Kaveri’: Nearly 1,100 Indians Evacuated, Areas Outside Khartoum Hard to Access, Says MEA | Updates

India is in touch with all sides in Sudan to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in the strife-torn African nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has evacuated nearly 1,100 people from Sudan so far and is looking at rescuing more of its citizens before the end of the tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force. READ MORE

‘Poora Udh Gaya’: News18 Accesses Crucial Video of Moments After IED Blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada | WATCH

Advertisement

A day after the Dantewada blast, which left 10 police personnel dead, CNN-News18 has accessed a video capturing the aftermath of the Maoist-perpetrated Chhattisgarh explosion. READ MORE

‘Shettar Should Be Defeated’: BJP Fields Yediyurappa to Lead Campaign, Blunt ‘Betrayal’ Charges

A week after former chief minister Jagadish Shettar quit the BJP crying “betrayal" of the Lingayat community by his party and filed the nomination on a Congress ticket from the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly seat, the saffron party has decided to pay him back in the same coin. READ MORE

Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders NIA Probe

In a big setback for the Mamata-run state government, the Calcutta High Court ordered an NIA probe into West Bengal Ram Navami violence. Earlier, the interim report submitted to the court by the fact-finding committee revealed that the incidents of violence in Howrah, Hooghly, and Rishra, among other areas of West Bengal, were pre-planned. READ MORE

Watch: Sadak 2 Actress Chrisann Pereira’s Emotional First Call With Family After Release From Sharjah Jail

Mumbai-based Hindi film actress Chrisann Pereira, who was lodged in Sharjah jail in UAE in a ‘drugs plant’ case, has been released from prison, her family announced via social media late. Chrisann’s brother Kevin Pereira shared a video on Instagram and wrote the actress will be back in India by Friday. READ MORE

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar Ruled out of IPL 2023 Due to Hamstring Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remained of Indian Premier League 2023. The 23-year-old has sustained a hamstring injury and the franchise announced on Twitter that he will no longer take part in the ongoing season as a player. READ MORE

All-New Citroen C3 Aircross Launch Today: Expected Price, Varinats, Features and Engine Specs

Advertisement

French automobile manufacturer Citroen is all set to launch its all-new C3 Aircross SUV in India today. The C3 Aircross was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo in 2020 and has been eagerly awaited by car enthusiasts ever since. The new SUV will be Citroen’s second offering in India, after the Citroen C5 Aircross, which was launched last year. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here